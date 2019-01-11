What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

A shopping centre complex and service station is proposed for 337-341 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

AS the South Rockhampton Aldi construction continues, the future of the promised northside store remains a mystery.

The Morning Bulletin has attempted many times to find out more information from Aldi however they have advised all northside store enquiries need to go through the landholders.

The Morning Bulletin has been unsuccessful in getting in contact with the landholders, Glenwaye Pty Ltd.

The Melbourne-based company owns the block of land on the corner of Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd.

This includes the buildings and carpark which Spotlight and Bag To Go are tenanted in.

The Bags To Go store took over after Toyworld left in April 2016. According to RP Data, this space is rented out for $95,000 per annum.

In June 2017, this land was valued at $4.3 million.

In February 2017, Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow announced there would be two Aldi stores coming to Rockhampton.

She stated the council had been in talks with the German supermarket chain since 2013.

It was mentioned then, the second site could "potentially form part of the mixed use proposal over the vacant site next to Spotlight on Yaamba Road, Park Avenue”.

An application for the site for a service station, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet was first made in November 2015.

In February 2017, Stockland Rockhampton issued a notice of discontinuance, appealing the development with legal action commenced in August.

A Stockland spokesperson previously said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with elements of Rockhampton's planning scheme.

"In our view, the development has also not appropriately addressed a number of local impacts including catering for adequate parking or pedestrian walkways,” the spokesperson said.

In their legal submission, Stockland also claimed the "scale and form of the development is not appropriate for the location, based on its proximity to an established major centre that is located adjacent to the proposal across Moores Creek Rd”.

The judge ordered the council and Stockland Property Management Pty, which runs Stockland Rockhampton, to undergo mediation.

Stockland Rockhampton withdrew the appeal in March last year.

The development application for the Yaamba Rd site was approved in June 2017 and has an expiry date of August 9, 2021.

This means they have until this date to complete the development until the approval lapses.