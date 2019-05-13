What's happening with the Yeppoon Surf Lakes?

A SWELL TIME: Surf Lakes Ambassador Mark Occhilupho performing his familiar off the top snap at "Occy's Peak," Yeppoon.

A SWELL TIME: Surf Lakes Ambassador Mark Occhilupho performing his familiar off the top snap at "Occy's Peak," Yeppoon.

PHASE two testing of the Surf Lakes prototype facility is nearing as the company is in the final stage of repairs on the wave generating machinery.

It has been just over seven months since a handful of surfing's finest gathered to ride the first man-made waves at the Yeppoon facility.

In a public statement, the company said they would aim to be back in operation by next month.

"The repairs are well under way and are now entering the final stages,” it read.

The statement said phase two had been delayed longer than initially expected after a mechanical failure during the first trial.

"The process has taken longer than initially anticipated mainly due to the team wanting to ensure everything possible was examined to eliminate the risk of further breakdowns or delays.” the company said.

The 'conrod', which drives the wave-making plunger mechanism failed after the first trial but a new one, which Surf Lakes claims to be 300 per cent stronger, is on it's way to the Yeppoon site in the coming days.

Surf Lake's were tight lipped about any detail surrounding the second trial including a date but said it would be commencing in the "near future”.

The company said phase two testing will be showcasing the full potential of the technology.

According to the newsletter, this would involve creating maximum sized waves of up to 2.4m.

The company also hopes to increase the sets of waves up to six, in succession producing 40 surfable waves in 60 seconds.

Shareholders and potential licensees will also be able to get a better idea of how the technology works including:

. Confirming water turbulence settles in one minute or less, after full sized waves.

. Testing of all eight breaks to confirm that all five levels of wave types - from beginner through to pro level - are produced.

. Confirming length of rides for each break, both in distance and time.

. Further testing and refinement of all equipment and systems.

The announcement of phase two comes after a deal was struck between Surf Lakes and Livingstone Shire council which would allow the company access to water at a significantly low premium.

The Morning Bulletin plans to follow Surf Lakes' progress over the coming weeks.