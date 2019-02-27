What's holding up the choice for casual mine workers?

CASUAL mine workers in Central Queensland continue to work full-time hours without the benefits of permanent employment while legislation to address the issue has being held up in Canberra as politicians wrestle over the definition of 'casual'.

But is it a crucial definition, or is it semantics in a political game?

Earlier this month, the government introduced legislation to allow workers in the black coal mining industry the right to convert from casual work to permanent work after 12-month period in one business.

"We've delivered this, it was ready to go," Senator Matt Canavan said.

"We were happy to wait for the Labor caucus to meet (last) Tuesday and on Wednesday the minister wrote to Brendan O'Connor and directly asked him to advise of the decision of the Labor caucus ... we've heard nothing back.

"This is an insult to workers...the Labor Party purporting to defend workers' rights has not even bothered having a discussion or responding to the Minister for Industrial Affairs about how we can make sure their rights are protected.

"Now they are throwing out red herrings that the word 'casual' is not defined."

Mr O'Connor told The Morning Bulletin the government was not confident in its control of the parliament, "otherwise, as is normal practice, it was entirely up to the government to decide when to bring on legislation for debate".

"If this was a Bill attacking unions, you can be sure they wouldn't wait to hear from Labor before bringing it on for debate," he said.

"The government has refused to put workers first by failing to bring the Fair Work Amendment (Right to Request Casual Conversion) Bill for debate.

"Claims they have legislated to protect casual workers are completely untrue.

"Contrary to (Senator Canavan's) claims, this government has done nothing for Australian workers, particularly those stuck in casual work.

"Increasingly, the oxymoronic term 'permanent casual' is being used by employers to describe their employees.

"Labor has had a policy since 2016 to legislate an objective definition of casual to provide greater clarity and certainty for employers and employees."

ACTU national secretary Sally McManus last week described the Bill as a "good piece of legislation" if it addressed the definition of casualisation and the fact it only affected workers already employed.

Senator Canavan insists she's wrong.

He says the Bill is simple; "casual employees as defined in modern awards are covered by the legislation, the same definition that unions have supported in over 28 modern award that provide the rights for casual conversion".

"Trade unions have been calling on this for years," he said.

Mr O'Connor's office did not respond to questions about which part of the Bill deemed the provisions only applied to existing employees, or whether Labor disagreed with the definition of casual in the award, given the definition in the explanatory notes was the same as in other modern awards.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said after years of fighting for what was a "massive issue, particularly in the Central Queensland coal industry", she was "disgusted" in the Labor Party.

"A lot of workers have gone from full-time employment to casual employment," she said.

"This has had significant impact in the small communities in my electorate where people just don't bring their families out because there isn't the job security.

"We lobbied hard to get this done...for the Labor Party now to refuse to get on board and play political games with this is just rot.

"They do not support the workers anymore, they do not support the coal miners in Central Queensland and I for one have had a gutful.

"For them to deny this is wrong...this legislation should have gone through."