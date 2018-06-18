What's hot as we head into cooler months?

Soft and textured throws will warm up your home this winter.

Soft and textured throws will warm up your home this winter. iStock

As we move into winter, it's time to look at what trends will dominate. While I'm not one for slavishly following trends, none of us live in a bubble, so here's a quick wrap on winter 2018.

Everywhere florals

Floral wallpaper, floral printed soft furnishings, paintings and floral printed decor pieces are everywhere this season. Flowers will instantly add femininity and freshness.

Dramatically dark colours

Gorgeous deep burgundy or emerald, or a deep burnt orange - big, bold darker colours are totally on trend for 2018. Choose kitchen cabinetry in a dramatically dark colour or re-upholster your favourite piece of furniture in a bold, and dark, statement fabric.

Mixing up your metals

Genuine copper, brass, faux gold and even black enamelled accessories add instant glamour and interest. From gold bathroom fixtures, black metallic kitchen appliances and copper lighting fixtures, combining metal finishes creates interest and a signature style.

Textures and oversized decor pieces

Just in time for winter, heavily textured soft furnishings such as throws and rugs create instant warmth and a sense of bohemian glamour.