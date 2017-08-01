What's in store for Rocky after hottest July on record

Weather patterns over the past month have resulted in a lot of foggy mornings around the region. Local Jodi McFarlane captured this great shot of fog over Mount Morgan yesterday morning.

WEATHER records have tumbled this winter with Rockhampton recording its warmest July on record.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, the average daytime temperature for Rockhampton in July was 26 degrees, one degree warmer than the 2009 record of 25 degrees.

Saturday was Rockhampton's hottest day for the month, with a 28.8 degree high recorded, just 1.8 degrees shy of the 1946 record for July.

There was also a notable lack of rain in the region with just 3.4mm recorded at Rockhampton Airport in the last month.

Warmer July temperatures have been felt across much of northern and central Australia this year with areas from the Pilbara in WA across to Queensland's central coast recording average daytime temperatures warmer than usual.

Longreach also set a new maximum temperature record for July with an average of 27 degrees while across the state, records were set in Oakey (21 degrees) and Cunnamulla (22 degrees).

Weatherzone forecasters say the unseasonably hot days have been driven by abnormally high pressure surrounding Australia's tropics and below-average sea surface temperatures to the country's northwest.

August temperature outlook. BOM

They say these features hindered the amount of moisture travelling over northern Australia, reducing the amount of cloud and rain and allowing heat to build without much opposition.

BOM predict August is also likely to follow a similar trend, with the latest monthly outlook forecasting daytime and night time temperatures warmer than average across CQ.