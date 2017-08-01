27°
News

What's in store for Rocky after hottest July on record

Melanie Plane
| 1st Aug 2017 4:09 PM
Weather patterns over the past month have resulted in a lot of foggy mornings around the region. Local Jodi McFarlane captured this great shot of fog over Mount Morgan yesterday morning.
Weather patterns over the past month have resulted in a lot of foggy mornings around the region. Local Jodi McFarlane captured this great shot of fog over Mount Morgan yesterday morning. Jodi McFarlane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER records have tumbled this winter with Rockhampton recording its warmest July on record.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, the average daytime temperature for Rockhampton in July was 26 degrees, one degree warmer than the 2009 record of 25 degrees.

Saturday was Rockhampton's hottest day for the month, with a 28.8 degree high recorded, just 1.8 degrees shy of the 1946 record for July.

There was also a notable lack of rain in the region with just 3.4mm recorded at Rockhampton Airport in the last month.

Warmer July temperatures have been felt across much of northern and central Australia this year with areas from the Pilbara in WA across to Queensland's central coast recording average daytime temperatures warmer than usual.

Longreach also set a new maximum temperature record for July with an average of 27 degrees while across the state, records were set in Oakey (21 degrees) and Cunnamulla (22 degrees).

Weatherzone forecasters say the unseasonably hot days have been driven by abnormally high pressure surrounding Australia's tropics and below-average sea surface temperatures to the country's northwest.

August temperature outlook.
August temperature outlook. BOM

They say these features hindered the amount of moisture travelling over northern Australia, reducing the amount of cloud and rain and allowing heat to build without much opposition.

BOM predict August is also likely to follow a similar trend, with the latest monthly outlook forecasting daytime and night time temperatures warmer than average across CQ.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

A vigil will be held tomorrow night, where family and friends are asked to pay tribute to his passion for the arts

Part-time Yeppoon teacher becomes Bill's deputy

Livingstone Shire councillor Nigel Hutton is the newly appointed deputy mayor.

Thursday, Friday is for the kids, the rest is for council business

BREAKING: Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash in North Rocky

A crash at the corner of Ford and Seigle streets, North Rockhampton.

Police: It appears taxi has hit parked vehicle

Brittany Lauga: I'm a victim of Petros' fixation

Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad.

MP in court claiming she felt terrified by stalking

Local Partners

First Rocky tourism network meeting a success

The Rockhampton Tourism Network will meet monthly with guest speakers, introduction of unemployed people, mini workshops, sponsors speech to name a few.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Is this the luckiest dog in Central Queensland?

LUCKY DOG: Bluey has lived to tell the tale of his second adventure away from home.

If only dogs could tell stories, this one would be a cracker.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $369,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Change of Circumstance Forces Sale

801/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 1 $435,000

Breeze in and behold this ideal city apartment, your new home away from home. Located in the heart of Rockhampton's buzzing CBD you'll find these newly made luxury...

Designer Family Home with Gorgeous Sweeping Views

6 Kenmare Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Representing the best value and one of the nicest views Norman Gardens has to offer, we welcome you to 6 Kenmare Court where luxurious design meets space...

An Extraordinary Offering in Rockyview

11 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $845,000

Standing proudly at 11 Constance Avenue this commanding property has a street presence which is second to none. A true statement of lifestyle and opulence, this...

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Affordable House and Land Package

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Be quick to embrace the first buyers grant of...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Be quick to embrace the first buyers grant of...

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! • Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market