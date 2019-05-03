What's My Scene? Iconic Aussie band named for Village fest

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner at Stanthorpe Rocks 2016. The band is set to play at the 2019 CQUniversity Village Festival this year.

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner at Stanthorpe Rocks 2016. The band is set to play at the 2019 CQUniversity Village Festival this year. Liana Turner

ICONIC Aussie rock band the Hoodoo Gurus are gearing up to set the CQUniversity Village Festival alight with their greatest hits when they take to the Yeppoon Foreshore stage in August.

Announcing the 2019 festival will expand to cover two weekends, festival organisers also revealed the headline acts.

Now running from August 2 to August 11, the annual festival combines music, arts and culture on the Capricorn Coast.

Performing their long list of well-known Australian hits, the Hoodoo Gurus will perform on Saturday August 10.

Best known for their ever-popular hits like 'What's My Scene?' and 'I Want You Back', the addition of the classic rock band is sure to attract large crowds to this years festival.

As well as announcing the dates and some of the big names that attendees can look forward to, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp and Chair of the Festival Board Phil Henry said extending the Festival was a natural next step for the event which was founded at Farnborough School in 2003.

"CQUniversity is determined to ensure the Village Festival continues as a beacon on Queensland's events calendar, promoting the best of music, arts and culture,” Professor Klomp said.

"Yeppoon is such an iconic location that it deserves to be in the spotlight with such an iconic festival," he said.

"I note that CQUniversity alumni like Amanda Hock are still playing a big part in the Festival's growth.”

Redfoot Theatre, one of Amanda and husband Travis' creations, will open the 2019 Festival with a gala night at Yeppoon Town Hall on Friday 2 August, followed by another performance on the Saturday.

Redfoot will also stage a performance at the Emu Park Community Hall on Friday 9 August.

Chair of the Festival, Phil Henry, confirmed the development of a new arts project that will feature on the festival's program.

The Wilson Pickers at The Village Festival in Yeppoon. Liam Fahey

"Among the many attractions planned for 2019 is the inclusion of an innovative arts project called ArtBox, a series of 2.4 meter cubic art installations that will be installed along the Yeppoon Foreshore,” Mr Henry said.

"Conceptualised by local artists, ArtBox will provide local artists with a massive canvas and free rein to create artistic works that reflect the Festival's values of environment and conservation of the Capricorn Coast.

Community members will also have an opportunity to work with artists on the project during the festival.”

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said Council was pleased to provide support for Artbox through the Regional Arts Development Fund, as well as a special additional allocation of funding towards the Artbox project.

"The Festival is the Capricorn Coast's major event each year and contributes not only to tourist attractions, but also gives the community a range of experiences to suit all tastes,” he said.

Council is excited to get behind the changes that the Festival is making this year to broaden its appeal to our community and visitors to the region.”

The Festival is renowned for bringing well-known and emerging Australian artists to its iconic beachside setting.

On Friday August 9 another popular band, Kingswood, are performing on the foreshore stage, supported by up and coming performer Greta Stanley.

On Sunday, the popular Creek Sessions will move to the main stage to give emerging local talent a chance to strut their stuff in front of a bigger crowd.

Saturday's main event, the Hoodoo Gurus, originally formed in 1981 with lead singer Dave Faulkner.

The Hoodoo Gurus have gone through a number of band members over the years. Lead singer Dave Faulkner is the only original band member left. Hoodoo Gurus

The original band consisted of Faulkner, Kimble Randall on the bass, James Baker on the drums, Roddy Radalj on guitar and vocals. After taking a hiatus from 1998 to 2003 the Gurus, as they are known by fans, regrouped and released a new album.

After touring and releasing new music the group is back, after a few new faces passing through the band over the years.

With Faulkner as the only original member left, the now band consists of Faulkner, still on vocals, guitars and keyboards, Brad Shepherd on guitar, vocals and harmonica, Richard Grossman on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Nik Rieth on drums.

While the full program for this year's Festival is still under development, Festival Chair Phil Henry said it would cater for all interests with a renewed focus on community.

"The Board will continue to work with sponsors and supporters to make the most of the Capricorn Coast's lifestyle and environmental values and lift The CQUniversity Village Festival's profile to state and national recognition,” he said.”