What’s needed to toughen bail laws: LNP

Townsville residents walk the streets of Townsville as part of the second anti-youth crime channel as part of the Take Back Townsville movement. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Townsville residents walk the streets of Townsville as part of the second anti-youth crime channel as part of the Take Back Townsville movement. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Labor has been "dragged kicking and screaming" to change youth crime legislation, but the party's political counterparts say the changes don't go far enough.

On Tuesday, the State Government introduced an amendment to parliament which would change the language to strengthen the law.

Thuringowa potential Julianne Wood. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Tack Back Townsville founder Julianne Wood, who has campaigned tirelessly for years to bring back breach of bail as an offence, said while this was a step in the right direction there was still work to be done.

"With the judges, it's still (down to) interpretation in how that is going to be used," she said.

Ms Wood, who is running as the Katter's Australian Party candidate for Thuringowa, said the party would still fight for relocation sentencing.

Under the KAP policy, breach of bail would be a criminal offence and youth who continue to offend would be put into detention.

"If that doesn't work then they will go out to the relocation sentencing," Ms Wood said.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said Labor had been "dragged kicking and screaming" to the table and the changes do not go far enough.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has let youth crime run riot in Townsville and only a change of government will fix this crisis," she said.

"The police need more resources and tougher laws and that is exactly what the LNP will do."

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said the three state Labor MPs, Coralee O'Rourke, Scott Stewart and Aaron Harper, had not listened to the Townsville community for years on this issue.

He said the only reason they had pushed it across the line now was because it was an election year.

"There has been protests, there has been lobbying, there has been pickets - all for things to be changed in the current (legislation)," Mr Thompson said.

However Mr Thompson did say this change was a positive step forward for the community.

"This amendment, when it is made law, will see people that would normally be released into bail houses, it should keep them behind bars when implemented," he said.

Originally published as What's needed to toughen bail laws: LNP