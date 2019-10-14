Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

What’s next for prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

by SAM BIDEY
14th Oct 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE prisoner who allegedly escaped the Townsville Correction Centre Farm who was arrested yesterday had his new charges heard in court this morning.

Bodhi James Barry Johnson did not even come up from the watch-house cells as he was promptly ordered to return to prison.

Johnson has been charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and one count of trespass.

Johnson allegedly escaped from the Townsville low security prison farm last Monday night.

He was chased by members of the public and officers and taken into custody about 12.30pm Sunday.

The charges against Johnson were adjourned when the matter was brought before Townsville Magistrates Court and the alleged escapee will next face court in December.

Police are continuing to investigate Johnson's activities while he was a wanted man in the community.

More Stories

bodhi johnson escapee prison escapee townsville correction centre

Top Stories

    RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    premium_icon RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    Education Rockhampton’s richest school rakes in more than $89.2 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to...

    COURT: 40+ people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: 40+ people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today...

    Undercover cop busts 21-year-old supplying illicit drug

    premium_icon Undercover cop busts 21-year-old supplying illicit drug

    News 21-year-old asked undercover police officer if he wanted to ‘get lit’ before...

    CQ prison to remain on lockdown after weekend riot

    premium_icon CQ prison to remain on lockdown after weekend riot

    Crime Investigations into riot continuing today