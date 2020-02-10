What’s next for Rocky Senator Matt Canavan?

LOOKING FORWARD: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan policitical career may be down, he’s not out. The big question is what is he going to do next?

LOOKING FORWARD: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan policitical career may be down, he’s not out. The big question is what is he going to do next?

WHEN it comes to Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan’s political career, the quote “when one door closes, another opens”, is an apt summation for what might come next.

On Friday afternoon, Senator Canavan sat down to have one-on-one chats with his staff, many of whom he’s had to let go – paying the price for shifting fortunes in politics, where one day you’re the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, and the next, you’re a lowly backbencher with a diminished group of staff.

It was former National Party leader Bridget McKenzie’s resignation due to a conflict of interest in handing out sports grants that triggered a leadership spill, prompting Senator Canavan to resign from his Cabinet post and throw his support behind Barnaby Joyce’s ultimately failed leadership bid against incumbent leader Michael McCormack.

Nationals members Michelle Landry, Matt Canavan, David Littleproud, Michael McCormack were involved in a damaging leadership battle last week.

“It wasn’t something I expected when I kissed the wife goodbye on Sunday, it came on pretty quickly,” Senator Canavan said.

“When it was going to happen, obviously I had to make a decision and I made that decision on my own.

“I thought we needed a firebrand leader in the current environment where we really needed to fight fire with fire – our jobs are under attack whether it’s coal, cattle or cotton (there’s) a lot of people out to try and stop us from doing things and Barnaby’s shown us in the past that he’s good at doing that.”

As a Cabinet Minister he said it was the “proper thing to do” to stand aside.

When the dust settled, and Mr McCormack’s Cabinet reshuffle was complete, Senator Canavan settled into his seat on the backbench to reflect on whether he’d made the right decision and where to from here.

“Once you make a decision, there’s certain consequences that fly from that. I live with the consequences and I’m very at ease with the decision,” he said.

“I fully support Michael McCormack and respect the decision of the party room and his right to pick his own team.

Harry’s view.

“I feel the best course of action in politics is to have the courage of your convictions.

“That sometimes comes with short term cost but almost always long term people respect you being upfront and that’s the case with Michael and I.”

He said in recent times, things had been a bit tense in the Nationals party room and the leadership challenge was “probably something that needed to happen”, giving members the opportunity to participate in a “cathartic process” of raising grievances, expressing concerns and clearing the air.

Opponents of Michael McCormack upset with the relegation of Senator ­Canavan and penalisation of other opponents in the reshuffle had reportedly threatened using to their balance of power to vote against the Coalition government’s agenda.

Senator Canava dismissed such a suggestion saying he was confident the National party’s leadership rumbling had been put to rest and that talk of a rebellion was “overblown”.

“Every Coalition member of Parliament has the right to cross the floor in issues that are of importance to them. We don’t kick people out for doing so,” he said.

“I reserve that right. I’ve crossed the floor before and I would do that again if the conditions were met.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester and Senator Matt Canavan and Senator Bridget McKenzie at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

“The conditions are it’s got to be a really serious issue for my constituents in Queensland to make me go against government policy but I’ll always stick up for Queenslanders first, particularly Central Queensland.

“That’s the only reason why I’d do it – I’d never do it out of spite or revenge.”

Despite being untethered on the back bench, the Senator isn’t planning on going rouge anytime soon, but he signalled a greater willingness to speak his mind and carve his own path.

“I’m looking forward to being a constructive member of the Coalition although I will speak out when it is an issue of importance to the people that I represent but that’s a good thing and it is constructive for us to have the freedom,” he said.

“As Senators, unbounded by Cabinet discipline, we’ve got the freedom to pursue local issues on behalf of the sugar industry, the cattle industry, the Great Barrier Reef or the coal industry, so I’ll throw myself into that.

“I’ll approach everything in a way that contributes to delivering better results to people and I think there’s a lot to do in that regard.”

Senator Matt Canavan near Rockhampton -Picture By Steve Vit

Well aware of his limitations in a world of political causes and possibilities, the challenge for Senator Canavan was prioritising where to focus his efforts.

“The central issue is that we’re in the fight of our lives against a well financed, aggressive and assertive environmental activist movement and I think we’ve got to fight fire with fire,” he said.

“We have to not be bullied. We have to reject appeasement, it’s not the right strategy, it never works with the Greens.

“We’ve got to put markers in the ground to defend the coal industry. To defend the development of areas of North Queensland, including those that butt against the Great Barrier Reef. To defend the rights of farmers to develop their own land and ultimately create more wealth which people who are lecturing us in other parts of the country, already enjoy.”

In addition to this fight, Senator Canavan said he couldn’t wait to reconnect with the people of Central Queensland, particularly some of those western towns like Emerald, Longreach and Barcaldine.

Political ambitions aside, this spell on the back bench will give Matt Canavan welcome additional time to spend with his wife and five children.