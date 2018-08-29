What's not to love about tradie-cute, country boy Zach?

Miiner, Zach McLennan is a finalist in the CQ Bachie competition.

TODAY'S Bachie finalist is 26-year-old Zach McLennan and he's a miner.

Zach's from Toowoomba but he's called Moura home for the past four years.

He says he saw our story about the CQ Bachie hunt and thought "why not, it would be funny".

"I was killing time on night shift and I thought 'why not, you never know," he said.

Zach's not quite ready for a bride and a baby, preferring to have some fun first before he settles down, but he does want to settle eventually so he's looking for a girl who has a head on her shoulders and is self-driven.

"I don't necessarily have a type," he said.

"I'm an open person, but if you like terrible jokes and like planning to go and do things..."

Zach is the outdoors type, tradie cute and makes the big bucks, so what's not to love, right?

And he has a German Shepherd puppy - that's not playing fair Zach!

He loves to get outside in his 4x4, go camping and loves the CMC Rocks - for you city types, that's the biggest country music festival in the southern hemisphere.

"I like all sorts of music, but my number one genre is country," he said.

"I'm not one to sit home and drink beer so I'd like to meet someone who likes the great outdoors.

"I'm open to ages as long as she has a good sense of humour."

Zach's been single since February last year, so there's no exes hanging around.

His past relationships have either been the wrong timing or the wrong girl.

He's been overseas a few times, to Oktoberfest in Germany, Rome, Paris and London and says he liked them all for different reasons.

Right now he's keen to have fun, travel some more and then eventually settle down.

His perfect girl could well be the quiet type though, as he readily admits he's been told he talks a lot.

"Especially if I'm having a beer," he said.

"I have to be the loudest and the centre of attention.

"I like throwing the banter around."

Luckily he doesn't get embarrassed too easily.

And he's open to a girlfriend from Rocky.

"It's not too far away and it gets me out of Moura."