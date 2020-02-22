Menu
The CQ Health 2019 Health and Sports Expo was a hit.
WHAT’S ON: 2020 sports expo an event not to be missed

Zara Gilbert
22nd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
The CQ Health Sports and Health Expo is set to kick off this Sunday from 8.30am at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Chair of Council’s Parks Committee Councillor Cherie Rutherford promises the day, which will not wrap up until 1pm, will be packed with “demonstrations, giveaways and clinics.”

“There’ll be everything from an inflatable ninja course to a skate demonstration, as well as try outs and prizes,” Cr Rutherford said.

According to CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson, the expo aims to get important health messages out to residents.

“It is vital Central ­Queenslanders take a ­proactive approach to their health to avoid lifestyle- ­related chronic illness which is a major problem in our ­community,” Mr Williamson said.

“We’re proud to support this expo in helping people ­increase their participation in sport and physical activity.”

