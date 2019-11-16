Menu
Magic To Do will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton this weekend.
News

What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
16th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
TODAY

7am: Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St. Cost is free.

  • 4pm: Dog Fun Day. Rockhampton’s Dinosaur Park, Sir Raymond Huish Dr in Wandal. Cost is free. Contact Tiffany on 0432 062 024 for more information.
  • 5.30pm: Dawn and the Sax. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Call 4939 9500 for bookings and more information.
  • 5.30pm: Round Three – McCosker Super Sedan Series. McCosker Rockhampton Speedway. Gates open from 4pm. Admission costs $25 for adults, students and seniors $20, children aged 12 and under are free. Also, a family pass costs $65.
  • 6pm: Magic To Do. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $38 for adults, $35 for concession, high school students $33 and children aged between three and 12 years cost $28.
  • 6pm: November European Whisky Tasting. 45 East St, Rockhampton. Costs $40 for non-members and $30 for members.
  • 9pm: Silent Sunsets. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Cost: $5 entry.

TOMORROW

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

  • 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. There will be a Christmas ham wheel, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more.
  • 9am: Lap the Map Diabetes Walk. Commencing at the Lions stall at Emu Park Bell Park Markets. Gold coin donation on entry.
  • 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum on Denison St in Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey steam train, look through carriages, and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina in Yeppoon. Located at 1 Waterline Way.

UPCOMING

  • The Rocky Rockers will host their November Christmas Dance on Saturday, November 23 from 7pm to 11pm at the Gracemere Community Hall. Members cost $12 and others $15. Bring your own drinks.
  • The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host a concert on Saturday, November 30 from 7pm.

Admission costs $9.

Phone Vallis on 4927 9191 or Peggy on 4927 3726.

