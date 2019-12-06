What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

News
48 hours across the region
TODAY
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
- 8am: The Handmade Expo Market. Central Park fountain, Murray St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. For more information, contact Holly Sherwood on 0488 262 354.
- 10am: Rockhampton Mosque Open Day. 132 Kent St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. For more information, contact the Islamic Society of Central Queensland on 0424 645 557.
- 3pm: Community Christmas tree Festival. Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost: free.
- 4pm: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club – Beginners Course. First Turkey Park, German St Norman Gardens. Visit rockymtb.org.au for more information.
- 5pm: Rockhampton CBD Christmas Fair. East St Mall, Rockhampton. Cost: free. For more information, contact Caitlin Buttenshaw on 0448 568 610.
- 5pm: Tom Curtain – We’re still here tour. Quarter Park, Pink Lily Rd Rockhampton. Cost: adults $30, $15 for children aged between six and 17 years, persons aged five years and under are free. For more information, contact Katrina Lucas on 0409 641 819.
- 5.30pm: Gracemere Community Carols. Located at 4 Lawrie St, Gracemere. Cost: free. For more information, contact Richard Butler on 0417 834 222.
- 6pm: This is Me exhibition opening. Inspirex, 49 East St Rockhampton. For more information, contact 4994 1600.
- 7pm: Festival of Small Halls. Located at 9 Hill St, Emu Park. A series of tours that showcases the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists. Doors open at the Emu Park Cultural Hall at 6pm. A bar will be operating on the night. Cost $25 for general admission.
- 7.30pm: 13 The Musical. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall. Contact 4922 1758 for more.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
- 8am: Markets on Quay – Christmas event. Littler-Cum-Ingham Park (near boat ramp), 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 1pm: Train rides in the park. Leichhardt Park, corner of Kent and Cambridge Sts Rockhampton.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
- 1.30pm: 13 The Musical. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall. Contact 4922 1758 for more information.
- 3pm: Oldskool. Yeppoon RSL Club. Corner of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.
- 4pm: Carols by the Beach. Yeppoon foreshore, Anzac Pde.
- 5pm: Emu Park combined churches carol singing. On the grounds of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.