What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region
TOMORROW
- 6am: Yeppoon Community Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone (07) 4939 7976.
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com.
- 8am: The Attic Espresso Bar markets. 44 James St, Yeppoon.
- 10am: Family Fun Day. Gumnuts Playgroup, Centenary Dr, Emerald.
- 10.30am: Kids flower crown workshop. Stockland Rockhampton. Visit www.eventbrite.com.au for tickets.
- 4pm: Tools down party. The Dizzy Steer, 36 East Lane, Rockhampton.
- 4pm: Riverside Alive – Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra jazz ensemble. Rod Laver Plaza, Riverside Park, Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 4pm: Central Queensland Multicultural Association’s Christmas celebration. Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton. For more information, phone 0438 751 974.
- 7pm: Mirror Image – live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Karaoke. Yeppoon RSL Club. Located on the corner of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.
- 9pm: Ava Kaydo. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Live performance.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
- 10.30am: Sunday Funday. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Free event. Family fun with your chance to make your own creations.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.
- 2pm: Christmas High Tea. Riverston Tea Rooms, 186 Quay St, Rockhampton. Contact 0435 534 425 to reserve a table.
- 2pm: Oldskool. Yeppoon RSL Club. Live performance.
- 4.30pm: Christmas Under the Stars. The Salvation Army, Park St, Rockhampton. Family fun before carols at 7pm
- 6pm: Carols on the Lawn. Rockhampton Baptist, Norman Rd.
UPCOMING
- Monday, November 23: CQ Movies of Yesteryear. Southside Library, Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Phone (07) 4936 8043 for more information.