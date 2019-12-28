What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48

News
TODAY
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
- 8am: Emerald Archery Club competition. Fairbairn Dam Rd, Emerald.
- 12pm: Last weekend of 2019 at ‘The Shed’. Monkey Pig Brewery and Pigglettoes – Providore and Cafe, Jabiru Dr Yeppoon.
- 1pm: One Hot Night. Great Keppel Island. Visit onehotnight.oztix.com.au for tickets. Joining Busby Marou will be Alex Lloyd, Bobby Alu, The Buckleys and The Short Fall.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive – Bordaline performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
- 6pm: Live entertainment - Dawn and the Sax. Keppel Bay Sailing Clubhouse, Anzac Pde Yeppoon.
- 6.30pm: Rum for Your Life. The Dizzy Steer, 36 East Lane Rockhampton. Cost: $10 entry fee at the door.
- 9pm: Abandin Orbit Gig. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
- 6am: BREWiz. Monkey Pig Brewery and Piggletoes – Providore and Cafe. Jabiru Dr, Yeppoon. Call 0412 743 223 for tickets.
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets have the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the tastiest and freshest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
- 10am: Island Fashion. Qagoma Kids on Tour. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Tickets at www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for tickets.
- 12pm: Last weekend of 2019 at ‘The Shed’. Monkey Pig Brewery and Pigglettoes – Providore and Cafe, Jabiru Dr Yeppoon.
- 12pm: Keppel Vibes – featuring Christine Anu. Great Keppel Island. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, 1 Waterline Way Yeppoon (Keppel Bay Marina).
UPCOMING
- April 25 to 27: The Boyne Valley Historical Society will celebrate the centenary of the Ubobo Soldier Settlement and birth of Ubobo. Make contact through boynevalley.org.au if you would like to attend. .