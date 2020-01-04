What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Mark Porter will take to the stage at Yeppoon's Keppel Bay Sailing Club tonight from 7pm.

TODAY

7am: Gardens Park Run.

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Please register before your first run. Don’t forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder).

If you forget it, you won’t get a time.

Every week we grab a post parkrun coffee in the Gardens Tearooms – come and join us.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, 100 Spencer St, Rockhampton.

Until 9am.

6pm: Ladies Wine and Cheese Painting Night. Open Your Art, 15 Anakie St Emerald.

Open Your Art, 15 Anakie St Emerald. 7pm: Authentic Acoustic Blues.

Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and SRV.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

7pm: Mark Porter. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

9pm: Wubz N Dubz. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Visit the venue's Facebook page for more information.

TOMORROW

8.30am: CQ Blasters Open Day.

First open day of the year.

Until 12.30pm.

Another awesome day gel blasting in CQ.

It costs $20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one – everything included.

You must wear closed-in shoes and long pants are recommended.

Kids 12+ welcome, 10+ if playing with a parent.

Cash only no eftpos. Toilets available.

Callaghan Park, Reaney St. At the back of the jockey club.

9am: Drama Llama Theatre Bootcamp. Yeppoon Little Theatre, 64 William St.

Bootcamp. Yeppoon Little Theatre, 64 William St. 9.30am: Spies in Disguise Family Fun Day.

Hold on to your feathers and join us for a Family Fun Day screening of Spies in Disguise with family fun activities before the film.

Fly into cinemas to catch the coolest movie this holiday season – book today.

Online booking fees apply

BCC Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

Until 11.30am

1pm: Train Rides in the Park.

MELSA (Model Engineering and Live Steamers Association) will be holding its next public running day.

Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive.

Family fun for all ages.

Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent sts, Rockhampton. Important: enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

Until 4pm

2pm: Mood swing.

Fantastic live music from popular duo Mood swing.

Until 6pm.

Yeppoon RSL Club, Cnr of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

To celebrate the incoming 2020 year, there will be an old time/new vogue dance at The Caves Recreation Hall on Friday, January 10.

Live music will be supplied by TwoCan when dancing gets under way at 7.30pm.

It will be a Beach Party theme, so wear your summer gear.

Supper, raffles and various prizes throughout the night, with admission costing $12.

The Caves township is approximately 20 minutes north of Rockhampton (adjacent to the Bruce Hwy).

The dances will continue to be held on the first Friday of the month during this year. For more information, phone 0447 719 872.