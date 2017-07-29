29°
WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the region

29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
OPEN DAY: Walk atop the Rockhampton Barrage today.
OPEN DAY: Walk atop the Rockhampton Barrage today. Contributed.

TODAY:

  • ALL DAY:

    Tropical Bloom 2017 at Serpentine Road, Lake Mary. Tickets available at www.tropicalbloom.com.au. Exciting music festival filled with entertainment and amazing talent.

  • 8AM:

    Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Paviliion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

  • 8AM:

    Celebrating 100 years of Harley-Davidson in Australia at Rocky Harley-Davidson, William Street. Money Raised goes to Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. Visit https://www.facebook.com/-
  • events/1164119727026490 for more information.

  • 9AM:

    Barrage open day at the Rockhampton Barrage. This is a free event. Remember to bring a hat, a water bottle, and wear closed in shoes! Contact Fitzroy River Water (07)4932 9000 or 1300 22 55 77 or email enquiries@rrc.qld.gov.au

  • 9AM:

    Queensland Female and Veterans State Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily; entry $10 per car

  • 10AM:

    Country Music Camp out at Lake Mary Road. Live music all weekend will be provided by interstate performers and talented locals. Food stalls will be operating courtesy of Yeppoon Rotary members. Weekend Pass $25 pp Free camping BYO chair. For more information visit http://www.trybooking.com/289099.

  • 11AM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 12.30PM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 2PM:

    Capricorn Edible Palnts Inc will meet today at the Harley Weston's property Mt Rae Road, Bungundarra.

  • 2PM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 6PM:

    CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Browne Park; adults $10, child/concession $2

  • 6PM:

    Christmas in July at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands. Entertainment, live band, games for the kids, free bus pick-up from Keppel Sands.

  • 7.30PM:

    We can work it out at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Cost $24 adults, $20 concessions, $14 (aged 3 - 17)

  • 7.30PM:

    Dracula at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost $52 adults. Under 26 years (pay your age). The Gothic horror story swoops the country in a gripping, critically-acclaimed production created by shake & stir.

TOMORROW:

  • ALL DAY:

    Tropical Bloom 2017 at Serpentine Road, Lake Mary. Tickets available at www.tropical-
  • bloom.com.au. Exciting music festival filled with entertainment and amazing talent.

  • 8AM:

    The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton.

  • 8AM:

    Mt Chalmers Car Boot Market Day at the old Mt Chalmers Oval. Variety of stalls and entertainment. Some sites still available at $10.

  • 9AM:

    Queensland Female and Veterans State Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily; entry $10 per car

  • 9AM:

    Emergency Services Day 2017 at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

  • 9AM:

    The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

  • 10AM:

    The 11th Annual Dysart Reunion will be held at Bell Park, Hill Street, Emu Park.

  • 11AM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 11AM:

    National Tree Day 2017. Give back to the environment by planting a tree for Planet Ark National Tree Day! Choose from one of four locations to join in: Number 7 Dam - Mount Morgan, Frenchville Road, Blackall Street along the Yeppen lagoon or Platen Street in Gracemere. Call 492 9000.

  • 12.30PM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 2PM:

    Bunnings DIY Flooring Workshop. This is a free event.

  • 1.30PM:

    Glenmore Chapter of OES Annual Cent Sale at Masonic Club. Doors open at 1pm. Entry is free, heaps of prizes and afternoon tea.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barrage open day tropical bloom what's on what's on around the region

