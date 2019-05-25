What's on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
6am-5pm:Barra Bash Fishing Tournament. Fitzroy River, Rockhampton.
7am:Park Run. 5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
7am:Cap Coast Full Throttle! Human Powered Vehicle eight-hour race. Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct, Yeppoon. Free entry. Race starts at 9am.
8am:That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton.
Cost: $2 for adults. Children are free.
8am:The Handmade Expo Market Rockhampton. Central Park, George St. Free entry.
9am:Breaking Bread: Sourdough Workshop. Access Recreation, Jardine St, West Rockhampton.
10am:Flying Arts - Exhibition Development Program. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $175.
2pm:Full Metal Open Day. Shop 3/111, East St, Rockhampton. Come and try pole fitness for only $5, talk to our director about the classes on offer.
4pm:2019 CQ Beer and BBQ Festival. Rocky Sports Club. Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. Tickets www.trybooking.com.
5.30pm:Barra Bash Fishing Tournament - Presentation Dinner and Prizes, Frenchville Sports Club.
6.30pm:Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton Riverbank Lower Precinct, Quay St.
7pm:Club 28 - the UK Bee Geez Show. Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets $35 available at club28.com.au and Moana Blue. Visit club28.com.au for more information.
8pm:Buddy Holly Tribute Show. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $65, concession $60. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.
TOMORROW
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce that include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value and second-hand items.
9am:Winter Artist Markets. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.
9.30am:Classics by the Coast 2019. Bell Park, Emu Park.
Noon:Lunch with Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins. Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton.
2pm:Fitzroy River Barra Bash Family Festival. Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton.
4pm:People For Pets - May Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St, North Rockhampton. Cost: $2 donation per dog.
UPCOMING
Thursday, May 30:Dave Hughes Live. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
The Great Western Hotel Rockhampton is delighted to host Australia's favourite comedian Dave Hughes on Thursday, May30.
Tickets are on sale now at www.greatwesterrnhotel.com.au
Get in quick because this event will sell out fast.
Hughesy's show will start at 8pm.
All guests to be seated by 7.50pm.