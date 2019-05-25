What's on: 48 hours across the region

PARTY UP: The motorised esky races last year were a huge hit amongst the Beer and BBQ festival-goers. Catch all of the fun and action at this year's event. See more details below.

PARTY UP: The motorised esky races last year were a huge hit amongst the Beer and BBQ festival-goers. Catch all of the fun and action at this year's event. See more details below. Rocky Sports Club

TODAY

6am-5pm:

Fitzroy River, Rockhampton.

7am:

5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

7am:

Human Powered Vehicle eight-hour race. Barmaryee Multi Sport Precinct, Yeppoon. Free entry. Race starts at 9am.

8am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton.

Cost: $2 for adults. Children are free.

8am:

Central Park, George St. Free entry.

9am:

Access Recreation, Jardine St, West Rockhampton.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $175.

2pm:

Shop 3/111, East St, Rockhampton. Come and try pole fitness for only $5, talk to our director about the classes on offer.

4pm:

Rocky Sports Club. Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. Tickets www.trybooking.com

5.30pm:

, Frenchville Sports Club.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Riverbank Lower Precinct, Quay St.

7pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets $35 available at club28.com.au and Moana Blue. Visit club28.com.au for more information.

8pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $65, concession $60. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.

TOMORROW

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce that include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value and second-hand items.

9am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.

9.30am:

Bell Park, Emu Park.

Noon:

Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton.

2pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton.

4pm:

Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St, North Rockhampton. Cost: $2 donation per dog.

UPCOMING

Thursday, May 30:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

The Great Western Hotel Rockhampton is delighted to host Australia's favourite comedian Dave Hughes on Thursday, May30.

Tickets are on sale now at www.greatwesterrnhotel.com.au

Get in quick because this event will sell out fast.

Hughesy's show will start at 8pm.

All guests to be seated by 7.50pm.