What's on: 48 hours across the region

IT'S SHOWTIME: Karla McPhail had a blast with her mob at last year's Yeppoon Show. This year's event will run across the weekend at the Yeppoon Showgrounds. See below for more information. Trish Bowman

TODAY

7am:

Join in a free 5km timed run at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

8am:

Yeppoon Showgrounds. Featuring a night show with fabulous fireworks from 5pm, Grand Parade Sunday from 1.30pm, plus Cheeky Monkeys soft play, Johnson Park Petting Zoo, Windy Wizard plus lots of rides and family fun.

Cost: adults $10, pensioners and school aged children $5, under school aged children are free. Visit www.yeppoonshow.com for more.

9am:

Mount Morgan School of Arts, 31 Morgan St. Contact Rockhampton Art Gallery on (07)4936 8248 or gallery@rrc.qld. gov.au for more information.

11.30am:

Victoria Park, Wandal. Visit www.eventopia.co for more information.

1.30pm:

The Cathedral College production. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $25, concession $22.

2pm:

The Capricornia Silver Band and Capricornia Winds present "Something Old Something New” which is a 50th anniversary community celebration of music old and new. Yeppoon Town Hall. Admission cost $10.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Live performance at the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct (Quay St). A unique blend of reggae, country, blues, covers and originals.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Cost: $45. Reconnect and reminisce with former class mates and staff members.

Live music by the Rocky High Big Band and the book launch of Brown and Blue written by Dr Barbara Webster.

10pm:

Cooper Lynch, Callum Lynch and Darcy Coombs. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Cost $10.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

Yeppoon Showgrounds. Featuring a night show with fabulous fireworks from 5pm, Grand Parade Sunday from 1:30pm, plus Cheeky Monkeys soft play, Johnson Park Petting Zoo, Windy Wizard plus lots of rides and family fun. Cost: adults $10, pensioners and school aged children $5, under school aged children are free. Visit www.yeppoonshow.com for more information.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: A Reserve $95, B Reserve $85. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

UPCOMING

Saturday, June 22.

The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host an afternoon offrom 1.30pm.

Admission costs $ 5 per person. Afternoon tea provided with coffee, tea, and biscuits.

There will be lucky door prizes, a money board and great music. Come jin in an afternoon of fun, music, singing and dance.

Phone Peggy on 4927 3726 or Vallis on 4927 9191 for bookings.

Saturday, June 29.

The Gracemere Pensioners and Superannuants League will host afor all keen players. Doors will open at 12.30pm before the trivia fun begins at 1.30pm.

It will be held at the Gracemere RSL on James St, and the master of ceremonies will be Mr. Vince Reynolds.

Admission costs $5 per person.

There will be a lucky door, raffle at $1 a ticket.

For more information, phone president Desiree on 4934 7256.