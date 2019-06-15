What's on: 48 hours across the region

GETTING OUT: The raw chilli eating competition is one of the many attractions at this weekend's Yeppoon Chilli Festival.

TODAY

7am:

A free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

7am:

The Anglican Parish of Keppel, 15 Housden Place, Taranganba.

Costs $15 per site or $25 for two sites together. Phone 0418392303 for more information.

10am:

PCYC Yeppoon, 170 Matthew Flinders Dr, Yeppoon.

10am:

Bouldercombe, 50m past Goodson rd, left at the CQ Blasters sign. $20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one. Cash only.

12pm:

Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.

3.30pm:

Duthie Park, Rockhampton. Call 0424825465 for more information. Entry is free.

5.30pm:

Live professional wrestling at the Rocky Sports Club. Show starts at 6pm. Tickets at the door, $20.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, McKeague Hall on Agnes St.

8pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $69.90, concession $62.90.

9pm:

. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and some fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. Visit www.rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

9am:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Free event.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel

Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St, Yeppoon. Free event.

2pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton. For more information, phone 49326800.

2pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.

3.30pm:

Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.