What's on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
7am:Park Run. A free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
7am:Car Boot Sale and Market Day. The Anglican Parish of Keppel, 15 Housden Place, Taranganba.
Costs $15 per site or $25 for two sites together. Phone 0418392303 for more information.
10am:Yeppoon Chilli Festival. PCYC Yeppoon, 170 Matthew Flinders Dr, Yeppoon.
10am:CQ Blasters Rocky open day. Bouldercombe, 50m past Goodson rd, left at the CQ Blasters sign. $20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one. Cash only.
12pm:Girls Grammar Race Day. Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.
3.30pm:Dog Sport competitions. Duthie Park, Rockhampton. Call 0424825465 for more information. Entry is free.
5.30pm:CQWA Take-off. Live professional wrestling at the Rocky Sports Club. Show starts at 6pm. Tickets at the door, $20.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.
7pm:Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series Round five. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20.
7.30pm:Fiesta! Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, McKeague Hall on Agnes St.
8pm:A Taste of Ireland. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $69.90, concession $62.90.
9pm:Abandin Orbit. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and some fantastic value, second-hand items.
8am:Meet and Greet Pete Evans. Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. Visit www.rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
9am:Mount Morgan Artist in Residence - Vicki Luke. Mount Morgan School of Arts. Free event.
1pm:Live on the Lawn.
The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel
Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St, Yeppoon. Free event.
2pm:Rockhampton Charity Pageant 2019. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton. For more information, phone 49326800.
2pm:Innocent Eve. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.
3.30pm:Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.