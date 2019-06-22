What's on: 48 hours across the region

PASTIME: Don't miss the 2019 Free Fossil Open Day today from 9am at the Capricorn Caves. Pictured: Citizen scientists digging and sieving for fossils at last year's event.

TODAY

8am:

Central Park, Murray St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Capricorn Caves. 30 Olsen's Caves Rd, The Caves.

10am:

Shattered ShadowsYeppoon Library.

2pm:

will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road.

For more information, phone Don on 49221788.

3pm:

McCosker Rocky Speedway, New Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery.

6pm:

The Rocks Bar and Restaurant, Lagoon Place Yeppoon. Visit eventbrite.com.au for more information.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, Rockhampton.

10am:

Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton.

10am:

will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information, phone Don on 49221788.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

2pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Park Avenue Hotel Motel.

UPCOMING

south sea island Annual General Meeting.

Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc. Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc is to be held at the RASSICA Inc Hall, 70 to 72 Simpson St, Berserker, on Saturday, July6 at 2pm.

The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will be holding their

Annual Fashion Parade

on Saturday, July13 from 1pm.

Admission costs $10 per person.

Prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gent, Prettiest Head Piece, Prettiest Hand Bag will be up for grabs.

There'll also be lucky-door prizes, multidraw raffles. Come and join us.

Great music and singing, delicious afternoon tea, bring your family, bring your friends.

For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.