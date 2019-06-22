What's on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
8am:The Handmade Expo Market. Central Park, Murray St, Rockhampton.
9am:Free Fossil Open Day. Capricorn Caves. 30 Olsen's Caves Rd, The Caves.
10am:Author Event: Gowrie Krishnan Shattered Shadows. Yeppoon Library.
2pm:Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road.
For more information, phone Don on 49221788.
3pm:Rockhampton Saloon Car Club 50th anniversary. McCosker Rocky Speedway, New Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton.
5.30pm:The Bayton Award - Exhibition Opening. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
6pm:A Night with Samuel Johnson. The Rocks Bar and Restaurant, Lagoon Place Yeppoon. Visit eventbrite.com.au for more information.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
9am:Family Fun Day. Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, Rockhampton.
10am:Wedding Showcase. Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
2pm:Samuel Johnson and LYS Pop Up Market. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
3pm:Scott Foden. Park Avenue Hotel Motel.
UPCOMING
south sea island Annual General Meeting.Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc. Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc is to be held at the RASSICA Inc Hall, 70 to 72 Simpson St, Berserker, on Saturday, July6 at 2pm.
The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will be holding their
Annual Fashion Paradeon Saturday, July13 from 1pm.
Admission costs $10 per person.
Prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gent, Prettiest Head Piece, Prettiest Hand Bag will be up for grabs.
There'll also be lucky-door prizes, multidraw raffles. Come and join us.
Great music and singing, delicious afternoon tea, bring your family, bring your friends.
For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.