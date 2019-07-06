What's on: 48 hours across the region

MILITARY ARMOUR: Flynn Hamilton and David Bell from the 9th Bn Living History Unit at a previous Talisman Sabre open day at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

TODAY

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton, corner of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

10am:

Yeppoon Library, John St. Free entry.

11.30am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Parking is available for $2 at the Rockhampton State High School. Cost $2, children under five have free entry.

2pm:

Rockhampton Brothers Senior Rugby League, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. Tickets www.stickytickets.com.au

3pm:

Collectables and Memories, East St Mount Morgan.

3pm:

45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.trybooking.com

3pm:

All Blacks Hall, Lakes Creek. Contact Judy Tatow on 0488 451 080 for more information.

4pm:

Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.

TOMORROW

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product, and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

This event has been cancelled due to forecast rain and unfavourable winds.

The decision was made in the interests of public safety and convenience.

8am:

Access number four: Yeppoon Rd, Limestone Creek. Cost $8 per person. Equipment available.

8am:

Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek, Yeppoon.

8am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults cost $20, seniors $10, children $10, family $50, dogs 45, under five-year-olds are free.

9am:

Denison St, Rockhampton.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9am:

Rockhampton Town Hall, contact Rock NAIDOC Committee, Kristina Hatfield on 0498 173 881.

9am:

Leichhardt Hotel, Mount Morgan. 52 Morgan St. Free event.

9am:

Indoor Sports Arena, Hollingsworth St North Rockhampton. Contact Sarah Perkins on 4887 1600 for more information.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $40.

2pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.

2pm:

St. Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. For more information, contact engagementandevents@livingstone .qld.gov.au or call 49135000.

4pm:

Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.

UPCOMING

Friday, July 19:

Old Time/New Vogue Dance. Stanwell Hall.

Music by TwoCan.

Admission is $10 which includes supper, lucky door. Raffles will be available.

Everyone is welcome.

For all inquiries or bookings, please contact Denise on 0429347442.