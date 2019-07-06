What's on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
7am:Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
9am:Pop Up: CQ Marketplace. Stockland Rockhampton, corner of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.
10am:Author event - Karen Purves "Gratitude Prompts”. Yeppoon Library, John St. Free entry.
11.30am:Talisman Sabre Open Day. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Parking is available for $2 at the Rockhampton State High School. Cost $2, children under five have free entry.
2pm:Brothers Ladies Day. Rockhampton Brothers Senior Rugby League, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. Tickets www.stickytickets.com.au.
3pm:Gentlefolk Revisit Mount Morgan. Collectables and Memories, East St Mount Morgan.
3pm:A minor concert with Silky Fuzz. 45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.trybooking.com.
3pm:NAIDOC Junior Deb Presentation. All Blacks Hall, Lakes Creek. Contact Judy Tatow on 0488 451 080 for more information.
4pm:Skate Titans. Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.
TOMORROW
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product, and fantastic value, second-hand items.
8am:CANCELLED - Heritage Village Markets.
This event has been cancelled due to forecast rain and unfavourable winds.
The decision was made in the interests of public safety and convenience.
8am:Full Draw Field Archers. Access number four: Yeppoon Rd, Limestone Creek. Cost $8 per person. Equipment available.
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek, Yeppoon.
8am:Capricorn Coast Memory Walk and Jog. Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults cost $20, seniors $10, children $10, family $50, dogs 45, under five-year-olds are free.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison St, Rockhampton.
Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
9am:NAIDOC Week Flag Raising Ceremony. Rockhampton Town Hall, contact Rock NAIDOC Committee, Kristina Hatfield on 0498 173 881.
9am:Central Queensland Old School Bicycle Show and Swap. Leichhardt Hotel, Mount Morgan. 52 Morgan St. Free event.
9am:NAIDOC Netball. Indoor Sports Arena, Hollingsworth St North Rockhampton. Contact Sarah Perkins on 4887 1600 for more information.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
1.30pm:The Bayton Award: Photographing our Place. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $40.
2pm:Central Queensland Animal Society Inc High Tea. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.
2pm:Independence Day service of remembrance. St. Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. For more information, contact engagementandevents@livingstone .qld.gov.au or call 49135000.
4pm:Skate Titans. Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.
UPCOMING
Friday, July 19:Old Time/New Vogue Dance. Stanwell Hall.
Music by TwoCan.
Admission is $10 which includes supper, lucky door. Raffles will be available.
Everyone is welcome.
For all inquiries or bookings, please contact Denise on 0429347442.