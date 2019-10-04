What’s on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
- 7am: Gracemere Lions Mother’s Day Market. Lawrie St, Gracemere. A variety of stalls, including handmade crafts, pottery, children’s clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit, vegetables and more. For more information and stall bookings, contact 0467 223 824.
- 7am: Park Run. A free, weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
- 8am: The Handmade Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavillion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. For more information, contact Holly Sherwood on 0488 262 354.
- 10am: CQ Fair Day. Victoria Park, Graham Acton Way, Wandal, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
Contact Alan Flood on 0418 766 851.
- 11am: Family Fun Day. Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan. Free event.
- 4.45pm: Worldwide Photo Walk - Rockhampton. Meet up outside the Heritage Hotel on Quay St in Rockhampton. Cost: free. Phone Rex Boggs on 0422 615 355 for more information.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive. Maddie White and Earth to Josh perform live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
- 7pm: Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost: $20. Contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888 for more information.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value.
- 8am: Fig Tree Creek Markets. Capricorn Coast Tourist Information, Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.
- 9am: Rockhampton All Ford Day. Rocky Sports Club. Visit www.earlyfalconcarclubqld.org.au for more information.
- 10am: The Art of Soap Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
Cost $55.
- 10.30am: Pole Away Pop Up at Full Metal. Shop 3/111, East St, Rockhampton.
Contact Cece on 0455 127 885 for more information.
- 11am: Anastasia Workshops. Full Metal, Shop 3/111, East St, Rockhampton. Visit www.fullmetalpole.com for more information.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
- 1pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets $8, pay at event.
UPCOMING
- Saturday, October 26: Handmade in Heaven — women’s conference. Yeppoon Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1 Fred Lawn Dr. Cost: $35, concessions $25.