News
What’s on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
- 6am: Colour Me Capricorn at Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest. Yeppoon Main Beach. Cost adults $25, youth $15, team (four adults $80).
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
- 9am: Taking Shape fashion parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
- 9am: The Suburu Rally Experience OB. DC Motors, Derby St Rockhampton. Free event.
- 10am: Yeppoon Lions Beachfront Fiesta. Yeppoon Foreshore.
- 2pm: Rockhampton Little Theatre’s Everyone’s Business. Walter Reid Cultural Centre. East St, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $24, concessions $20, children $14. Phone 0448 522 251 for more information.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive - Short and Curly performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.
- 5.30pm: 2019 Black Dog Ball. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Footlights 25th Birthday Celebration. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Yeppoon. Visit www.footlights.com.au for more information.
- 7pm: Wine and Cheese Trivia Night. Athelstane Bowls Club, Ward St The Range Rockhampton. Cost $20.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 9am: The Archer Park Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey steam train.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
- 1.30pm: Singing Workshop - Yeppoon. Queen St Community Hall. Visit katebmusic.com for tickets.
- 7pm: Mick Lindsay. Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for purchase.
UPCOMING
- Wednesday, October 16: The Legends will be holding their morning tea concert at the C.D.C.M.A. Hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane in North Rockhampton from 9.30am. The special guest artist will be Marge Graham from Lismore in New South Wales. For bookings, phone 4922 1417.
- Saturday, October 19: Bulls & Barrels Bonanza. Theodore Showgrounds. Free camping, show begins at 4pm.
- Saturday, October 26: Heritage Village Halloween Spooktacular. Gates open at 6pm, last entry at 8.30pm, gates close at 10pm.