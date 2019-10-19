What’s on: 48 hours across the region

Catch all of the action from the Central QLD Mower Racing's test and tune on Sunday in Yaamba. Mower racer Harry Tonkin.

TODAY

5.30am: Yeppoon Running Festival (half marathon — 21.1km). Arrival time 5am. Yeppoon Foreshore (opposite Lure Living).

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: $78.

10am: The Adventures of Miss Georgie the Maremma. A special presentation with author Anne Taylor Batalibasi. Southside Library, Rockhampton.

10.30am: St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Rockhampton Jockey Club, Callaghan Park. Tickets cost $25, pay at event. Race day packages can be purchased.

10.30am: Rural Women Unite — ladies luncheon. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst, North Rockhampton. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.

Noon: Greg Cooley Wines — four- course lunch and wine showcase. Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.

3pm: Market Jam — performing live at Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere.

4pm: Country and western music hoedown. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex, Burnett Hwy. Cost: $15 entry, children under 15 are free.

4pm: Rocky Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Adults $25, people aged 13 to 15 years $20. Children under 12 are free. Gates open at 4pm, the action commences at 4.30pm

5pm: Riverside Alive — Quiet Carolina performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.

6pm: Bulls N Barrels — Tough Enough to Wear Pink? Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Adults $20, children $10.

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Adults $20, children $10. 7pm: Rocky Rockers — Elvis. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Music by Gazz N Gazz. Members, please bring a plate for supper. Members $12, others $15.

TOMORROW

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. These markets have the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which include organic and spray-free produce. There will be two mobile butchers with great products and fantastic second-hand items.

8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more.

Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.

Inquiries 0407 178 011.

9am: Central QLD Mower Racing Club. Test and tune. Track location: Bruce Highway, opposite the Royal Oak Hotel in Yaamba. Adults $5, children under 14 are free.

9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 26: North Rockhampton Uniting Church are holding another of their popular market mornings from 8am.

We will be selling books, embroidered towels, bric-a-brac, craft, plants, and not forgetting lamingtons and a delicious morning tea.

Sales tables still available at $10 each.

Inquiries, phone 07 4928 8754.