What’s on: 48 hours across the region

Full Metal will hold taster classes Saturday, November 9 for you to come and try pole and join the fitness addiction.

TODAY

• ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council’s Mayoral Trophy. 9am-5pm. Rockhampton Bowls Club, 94 Victoria Parade. Tickets: $25. Pay at the event. Bowls competition to play for the Mayoral Trophy.

• Taster Classes at Full Metal. Full Metal, Rockhampton. $5 taster class where you can come and try pole. First session 10.15-10.45am. Second session 11-11.30am.

• JRT/CQ Capras Annual Race Day. 11am. Callaghan Park. Free admission or VIP option for $75 per person which includes seating in the airconditioned members area with the CQ Capras plus a two course buffet lunch and drinks package. Book your ticket today at admin@capras.com.au or 4922 5388.

Saturday afternoon paint class. 12pm. InspirexArt. 49 East St, Rockhampton. 5-15 years. All art materials provided. Book by calling 0427934841.

• Rockhampton Wolverines vs Townsville Cyclones. 5pm. Wolverines play Cyclones for their first ever home game. CQUniversity Rugby Oval. There will be food and non alcoholic drinks avialble on the day along with merchandise available for purchase.

IACQ Grand Diwali Celebrations. 5pm. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. The Indian Association of Central Queensland invites the public to join the festival of Deepavali, commonly known as Diwali. Dinner, cultural performances and celebrations.

• The Andy Vening Hypnosis Comedy Show. Leichardt Hotel, Rockhampton. 7pm. Show starts 8pm for 80-90 minutes. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

• November RLT Club Night – Improv Night. Rockhampton Little Theatre. 7pm. Come along and bring your friends. Drinks on sale for $2 beer/wine and $1 soft drink/water. Free tea, coffee and biscuits.

TOMORROW

Beginner Photography Workshop. 3-6pm $100. Purchase ticket via Facebook event. Meet at Hairhouse Warehouse, Rockhampton for a theory session which will cover all the fundamentals of exposure, then venture out with our trainer to one of many scenic spots in Rockhampton to put these teachings into practise. No photography experience necessary. Bring your whole kit including tripod if you have one.

• CQ Animal Society Cent Sale. 12.30PM. Frenchville Sports Club. CQ Animal Society is holding its first ever cent sale. Doors open at 12.30pm with a 2pm start.