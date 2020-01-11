What’s on: 48 hours across the region

TODAY

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Park St. Free entry.

7am: Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

9.30am: Fairytale Messy Moo. Rockhampton PCYC, Bridge St Rockhampton. Visit maggiemoo.sendawesome.email for tickets.

5pm: Luna Markets. Yeppoon Lagoon, Lagoon Pl.

Yeppoon Lagoon, Lagoon Pl. 7pm: Hiway. Live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club. 8pm: Aaron Hamilton Live. Knackers Bar and Grill, Bowls St Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Phone 0419 848 005.

9am: Capricorn Animal Aid's Adoption Day. Pet Stock Rockhampton.

10am: Music and Coffee in the Atrium. Tanby Garden Centre, 178 Kinka Beach Rd, Tanby, Yeppoon.

Tanby Garden Centre, 178 Kinka Beach Rd, Tanby, Yeppoon. 10am: Watercolours at work. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde Rockhampton.

10am: Watercolours at work. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde Rockhampton.
10am: Island Fashion – Qagoma Kids on Tour. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au.

UPCOMING

Friday, January 17: Old Time/New Vogue Dance. Stanwell Hall.

Music by TwoCan. Admission costs $12.50.

It will include supper lucky door and raffles. For all inquiries and bookings, phone Denise on 0429 347 442.

Friday, January 17: Emrod Pest Control is holding a Bonsai Art Exhibition from 8.30am to 5pm.

It will continue on Saturday, January 18 from 8.30am to 5pm and a pop-up shop on Sunday, January 19 from 8.30am to 1pm in Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

Friday, January 24: Wandal Craft Group will be returning to the QCWA Hall on Wandal Rd from 9.30am.

They offer fun and friendship as well as learning craft. Contact Helen on 4928 6120.

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open each Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Their school holiday discount will be $5.50 per person up until Thursday, January 23.

The not-for-profit SunCity Sports Club is providing a free community event with tennis-based activities for the whole family, aimed at all levels of experience.

All equipment will be supplied, and bookings preferred as the program is limited to 50 people per day from Sunday, January 19, to Sunday, February 2 from 5pm to 7pm.

For more information, contact Shane on 0412 286 666 at SunCity Sports Club (416 Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton).