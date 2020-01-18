What’s on: 48 hours across the region

TODAY

6am: Yeppoon Community Gardens. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Morris St.

Yeppoon Showgrounds, Morris St. 7am: parkrun. Join in the 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

Join in the 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. 10am: CQ Animal Society Adoption Day. Pet Barn Rockhampton, 363 Yaamba Rd.

Pet Barn Rockhampton, 363 Yaamba Rd. 11.30am: Headricks Lane Provincial Luncheon. 189 East St, Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.

189 East St, Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets. 2pm: Electric Vehicle Information Day. Korte’s Resort, Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Cost: free.

Contact 0499 225 167 for more information.

POSTPONED: Rockhampton Botanic Gardens celebrating 150 years. At 100 Spencer St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.

Starting at 3pm, walk past the refurbished Flower Clock where there will be the official unveiling of a new plaque at 3.30pm. New date to be announced.

7pm: Karaoke with Lorraine. Yeppoon RSL Club.

TOMORROW

7pm: Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Entry cost: free.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Entry cost: free. 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Hill St, Emu Park. Hot food, coffee, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, rides, plants, antiques, bric-a-brac, books, health and wellness, and much more. Free entry and plenty of parking.

For inquiries, phone 0407 178 011.

9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

1pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. For more information, phone Ken on 0428 792 706.

COMING UP

Monday, January 20: Vicki Davis Academy of Dance and Performing Arts Studio will host an open day from 4.30–6.30pm at their studio on Alma Lane in Rockhampton.

There will be a meet and greet, you can inquire about dance classes, watch and take part in a class and tour the studio.

Contact 0409 364 148 for more information.

The North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club, based at Bauhinia House, on the corner of Berserker and High Sts in North Rockhampton, will restart activities on Monday, January 20, with social indoor bowls from 9.30am until noon.

Come and join in the fun and friendship.

On Tuesday, January 21, the club hosts the game of hoy for young and old, starting at 9.30am and running until noon.

Both of these activities are at a low cost and include the games as well as morning tea.

On Friday, January 24, the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club will host its annual Australia Day celebrations with morning tea, great entertainment by Country Jewels and a two-course lunch starting at 9.30am and running until 12.30pm.

There will be games including a throw- the-thong competition and prizes for the best dressed female and male. Cost is $7 per person and carers enter for free.

For bookings and inquiries phone the club on 4928 2320 by Wednesday, January 22.