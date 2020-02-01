What’s on: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
- 6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Park St. Contact 07 4939 7976.
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com.
- 9am: Queensland Indoor Bowls Association restricted events are being held in their hall on Kent St in Rockhampton from 9am.
- 9am: Relic rocks The Strand Hotel. Located on Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
- 11am: Yeppoon Race Day at Keppel Park. Millroy Dr, Yeppoon. Contact 0417 899 139 for more information.
- 3pm: Celebrating 150 years of Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Spencer St, Rockhampton. Going back in time to picnic in the park, yesteryear games, acoustic entertainment and more.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Gracemere Lions Markets. Conaghan Park, Lawrie St. For more information, contact 0467 223 824.
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Contact 0419 848 005 for more information.
- 7am: Mount Archer Lions Club’s book fair. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana North Rockhampton.
Free entry.
- 8am: Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open from 9am to 1pm
- 9am: Capricorn Animal Aid Adoption Day. Pet Stock Rockhampton.
- 9.30am: Queensland Indoor Bowls Association’s social bowls. Kent St hall, Rockhampton.
- 10am: Mount Chalmers History Centre Open Day. Located at 24 School St. Free entry. Contact 49344293.
- 10am: Macrame Wall Art. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $65.
- 11am: Kanangra Heights High Tea. Located at 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon. Cost: $35 per person. Contact 4913 6124.
- 1pm: Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.
Entry cost: $10. This includes afternoon tea, and endless cups of tea.
- 4pm: Innocent Eve – Live on the Deck. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.