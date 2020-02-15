What’s on: 48 hours across the region

Punters will attend Callaghan Park today for the annual Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day. Picture: File

TODAY

8am: Push/Pull competition. Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning. Kick off the year with bench and deadlift comp and test your numbers.

8.30am: Rockhampton Open Day. CQ Gel Blasters. Callaghan Park.

9am: Relay for Life Intrepid Walkers sausage sizzle. Harvey Norman.

10am: The Wonderful Random Round Weave Basket Workshop. A&B Mylec, 109/111 Bolsover St. Make a random round weave basket from a choice of foraged and found materials, sea grass, cane or banana fibre.

10am: Tea Pot Craft. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Design and make your own teapot with local ceramicist Tricia Greinke.

10am: National Pet Adoption Day. Petstock Rockhampton.

10.30am: Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day. Callaghan Park. First race at 1.30pm. $15 at the gate or $55 garden party tickets inc. canapes and drink on arrival at trybooking.com

10.30am: Lyra (aerial hoop) workshops. Full Metal.

10.30am: Sunday Funday. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Self tour the current exhibition and take part in art activities throughout the gallery.

1pm: Mal Meninga Cup: CQ Capras U18s vs Emu Park U18s. Browne Park.

1.30 - 6pm: AFLX Capricornia Challenge - 1.30pm Panthers vs Glenmore, 2pm BITS vs Gladstone, 2.30pm Panthers vs Glenmore (Womens), 3pm Gladstone vs Glenmore, 3.30pm BITS vs Panthers, 4pm Brothers vs Gladstone, 4.30pm Glenmore vs Panthers, 5pm BITS vs Brohters, 5.30pm Gladstone vs Panthers, 6pm Glenmore vs BITS. Ryan Park, Frenchville Sports Club.

1.30pm: Mindfulness program with Amaranath Jayakody. Ananda Buddhist Centre.

2pm: Mount Archer Scouts Sign On Day. 187 Honour St, Frenchville.

2pm: ART TALK with Bindi Waugh. Rockhampton Art Gallery. An afternoon art walk presented by The Bayton Award 2019 People’s Choice Award winner.

2pm: Muay Thai seminar with Matt Webb WBC Australian Champion. McNae’s Martial Arts and Fitness Centre, 35 Bridge St.

3pm: Hastings Deering Colts. CQ Capras U20s vs Emu Park A Grade Side. Browne Park.

3pm: QLD Modlite Title. McCosker Rocky Speedway. Watch 22 Modlites battle out for $1000 and the ultimate bragging rights.

3pm: Wine & Watercolour. The Terrace, Stockland. Session 1 will focus on lakeside landscapes. $10.

5pm: Womens. CQ Capras Womens vs Souths Logan Magpies.

6pm: Valentines Trivia Night. Rotary Club of Rockhampton Fitzroy. $20, bookings phone Benny 0403504844

6pm: Valentine’s Competition. PhysiPole Studios. 18+ pole dancing competition. $25

6.45pm: AFLX Capricornia Challenge (see matches listed under 1.30pm above) - GRAND FINAL. Ryan Park, Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Lapidary Club Live. Walter Reid Cultural Centre. The club calls for new and continuing members to learn to make jewellery, cut stones and facet gems.

7pm: CQ Capras vs Brisbane Broncos Instrust Super Cup. Browne Park.

TOMORROW

7am; Still yoga on the deck. STILL yoga, Yeppoon.

8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Hot Food, Coffee, Live Music, Gifts, Fruit and Veges, Art & Craft, Rides, Plants, Antiques, Bric a Brac, Jewellery, Books, Health and Wellness, Lions Raffle and much more

9am - 1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison Street. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am: Artisan Handbound Leather journal workshop. A&B Mylec. Create and bind your own personal journal and learn how to bookbind using longstitch.

1.30pm: Gothic calligraphy. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Create, enhance and hone your creative skills through the calming practice of calligraphy.

5.30pm: Lighthouse Family Fun Pool Night. Northside Pool, Berserker St.

6pm: Open Mic. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Yeppoon. Think you’ve got a talent that the world (well Yeppoon) should see? Footlights Pizza, Pasta and Open Mic Nights are just the place for you.