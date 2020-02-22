What’s on: 48 hours across the region

TODAY

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information. 10.30am: ADFAS Rockhampton 2020 program launch. Centacare Rockhampton, 16 Bolsover St.

• 2pm: Neville Tickner Memorial Service. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School hall.

6pm: Rugby League: Pre-season game. Rockhampton Brothers V Bluff Rabbitohs. Victoria Park Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Brothers V Bluff Rabbitohs. Victoria Park Rockhampton. 8pm: Relic live. Frenchville Sports Club.

TOMORROW

7am: Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. 8.30am: CQ Health’s 2020 Sports and Health Expo. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Robert Schwarten Pavilion on New Exhibition Rd. Cost: free. For more information, phone 4932 9000.

Rockhampton Showgrounds, Robert Schwarten Pavilion on New Exhibition Rd. Cost: free. For more information, phone 4932 9000. 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum will host a family fun day from 9am to 1pm at Denison St in Rockhampton.

Entry costs $2 for those over 14 years of age, those under this age are free.

Tram rides for people over 18 months of age cost $2.50.

9am: Four Paws Adoption Day. Beaman Park, Yeppoon. Cost: free.

• 1pm: Country music afternoon. Cawarral Hall is holding their country music afternoon.

Admission costs $5 which includes lucky door and endless cups of tea and cake throughout the afternoon.

For more information, contact Del on 4935 4866 or Jenny on 0417 346 061.

4pm: Oldskool Live. Yeppoon RSL Club.

UPCOMING

The Rockhampton and District U3A will be holding their next monthly meeting on Monday, March 2 at the Frenchville Sports Club from 9.30am.

For further information, please phone 4922 1581.

Wednesday, March 4: The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host their monthly morning tea.

Starting at 9.15am, admission will cost $7 per person.

For bookings, contact Brenda on 4936 2049.

Wednesday, March 4: Rockhampton 60 and Better Program invite you to a Coffee and Conversation Luncheon with special guest Leyland Barnett from Evolution Training.

Leyland will give an informative talk about current and new road rules and other important road safety information for senior drivers.

Where: Rockhampton Red Lion Hotel, Denham St.

When: From 10.30am.

Cost: Morning tea and lunch $17. Optional morning tea only $2.

A second event at Gracemere RSL on James St on Monday, March 9 from 10am.

Please call 4914 0065 to make a booking.

Friday, March 6: The local service to celebrate World Day of Prayer will be held at the South Rockhampton Uniting Church on Campbell St from 10am.

Everyone is welcome to attend.