What’s on: 72 Hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

TODAY
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
- 8am: That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 for adults, and children are free. Contact 0417 774 452 for more information.
- 9am: Capricorn Gardens Spring Fete. Capricorn Gardens Aged Care Facility. Located at 26 Magpie Ave, Yeppoon. Join us for a family fun day including a barbecue, petting zoo, multi draw raffle, cent auction, craft stalls, jumping castle, games and entertainment.
- 9am: Lawrence’s Holden Cars and Coffee Day. Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton.
- 9am: Riverside Alive — Maggie Moo Show. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
- 11.30am: Oktoberfest in the Upper Level. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.
- 5pm: O’Dowd’s Halloween Party. O’Dowd’s Hotel, Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Halloween Spooktacular. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost: tickets $10, family pass costs $35.
- 6.30pm: Music Festival. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $25, concession and high school students.
TOMORROW
- 6am: Pink Ribbon Charity Run. CQUni Gym, Bruce Hwy North Rockhampton. Visit rrrpinkribbonfunrun.eventdesq.com for tickets.
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
- 9am: CQ Wedding Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: $5 entry for adults, children aged 14 and under are free.
- 9am: Archer Park Rail Museum — October Family Fun Day. Cost $2. Located on Denison St in Rockhampton.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. Located at 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
- 3.30pm: People 4 Pets Inc. Howloween Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St North Rockhampton. Cost $5 donation per dog. Contact people4petsinc@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
- Wednesday, October 30. Suzi Quatro — It’s Only Rock N Roll. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for tickets.
- Saturday, November 2: RockyRolling Halloween Skate Jam. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton. Time: 4pm.
- Saturday, November 2: Bare Knuckles Fight Club. Ready 24 Gym car park. Full Muay Thai and boxing fight action from 5.30pm. All ages are welcome.