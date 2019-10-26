Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Groom kissing bride during evening wedding ceremony in nature
Groom kissing bride during evening wedding ceremony in nature
News

What’s on: 72 Hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

26th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
  • 8am: That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 for adults, and children are free. Contact 0417 774 452 for more information.
  • 9am: Capricorn Gardens Spring Fete. Capricorn Gardens Aged Care Facility. Located at 26 Magpie Ave, Yeppoon. Join us for a family fun day including a barbecue, petting zoo, multi draw raffle, cent auction, craft stalls, jumping castle, games and entertainment.
  • 9am: Lawrence’s Holden Cars and Coffee Day. Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton.
  • 9am: Riverside Alive — Maggie Moo Show. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
  • 11.30am: Oktoberfest in the Upper Level. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.
  • 5pm: O’Dowd’s Halloween Party. O’Dowd’s Hotel, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Halloween Spooktacular. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost: tickets $10, family pass costs $35.
  • 6.30pm: Music Festival. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $25, concession and high school students.

TOMORROW

  • 6am: Pink Ribbon Charity Run. CQUni Gym, Bruce Hwy North Rockhampton. Visit rrrpinkribbonfunrun.eventdesq.com for tickets.
  • 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
  • 9am: CQ Wedding Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: $5 entry for adults, children aged 14 and under are free.
  • 9am: Archer Park Rail Museum — October Family Fun Day. Cost $2. Located on Denison St in Rockhampton.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. Located at 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
  • 3.30pm: People 4 Pets Inc. Howloween Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St North Rockhampton. Cost $5 donation per dog. Contact people4petsinc@gmail.com.

UPCOMING

  • Wednesday, October 30. Suzi Quatro — It’s Only Rock N Roll. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for tickets.
  • Saturday, November 2: RockyRolling Halloween Skate Jam. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton. Time: 4pm.
  • Saturday, November 2: Bare Knuckles Fight Club. Ready 24 Gym car park. Full Muay Thai and boxing fight action from 5.30pm. All ages are welcome.
getting out tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man threatens to skin parents alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to skin parents alive

    Crime A MAN spent three nights in Central Queensland watch houses waiting for a mental health assessment after he threatened to fire bomb a house, skin his partner’s...

    Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    premium_icon Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    News Woman’s anger: Struggling to breathe, Alicia was told to wait

    Racing’s not just a job for trainer Coome

    premium_icon Racing’s not just a job for trainer Coome

    News Ex-jockey makes successful transition and now employs and mentors others.

    Racing injects $38m into CQ economy

    premium_icon Racing injects $38m into CQ economy

    News THE Queensland racing industry’s annual contribution to the CQ economy exceeds more...