What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

What's on: 72 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
14th Dec 2019
TODAY

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
  • 9am: Riverside Alive – Little Aussie Encounters. Rockhampton riverside precinct’s lower bank, Quay St, Rockhampton.
  • 4pm: Carols Spectacular. Yeppoon Town Hall.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive – Narelle Schirmer performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct’s lower bank, Quay St, Rockhampton.
  • 5pm: Christmas Marketfest. James Street Plaza, Yeppoon.
  • 5.30pm: Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton. Free entry.

An unlimited ride pass costs $35, individual ride tickets cost $5 each. Contact 0438 587 936 for more information.

  • 6pm: Queensland Malt Whiskey Society Christmas Tasting. Dingles Cafe Bar, William St, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Christmas Party. Rocky Sports Club.

Tickets are available via www.trybooking.com or reception.

  • 7pm: Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight. Rockhampton Music Bowl. Gates open at 5pm with markets and food available.
  • 8.30pm: Relic. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

  • 7am: Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
  • 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, arts and crafts, rides, plants, bric-a-brac, books and more.

For more information, contact 0407 178 011.

  • 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey steam tram.
  • 10am: Christmas Craft Workshop. Yeppoon Community Centre, John St.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
  • 1pm: Country music dancing – Christmas party. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St. Entry is $8.
    Cheque presentation to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
    Service.
  • 4pm: Carols Spectacular. Calvary Rockhampton, Simpson St Berserker.
