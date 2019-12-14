What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region
TODAY
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
- 9am: Riverside Alive – Little Aussie Encounters. Rockhampton riverside precinct’s lower bank, Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 4pm: Carols Spectacular. Yeppoon Town Hall.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive – Narelle Schirmer performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct’s lower bank, Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 5pm: Christmas Marketfest. James Street Plaza, Yeppoon.
- 5.30pm: Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton. Free entry.
An unlimited ride pass costs $35, individual ride tickets cost $5 each. Contact 0438 587 936 for more information.
- 6pm: Queensland Malt Whiskey Society Christmas Tasting. Dingles Cafe Bar, William St, Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Christmas Party. Rocky Sports Club.
Tickets are available via www.trybooking.com or reception.
- 7pm: Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight. Rockhampton Music Bowl. Gates open at 5pm with markets and food available.
- 8.30pm: Relic. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, arts and crafts, rides, plants, bric-a-brac, books and more.
For more information, contact 0407 178 011.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey steam tram.
- 10am: Christmas Craft Workshop. Yeppoon Community Centre, John St.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
- 1pm: Country music dancing – Christmas party. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St. Entry is $8.
Cheque presentation to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Service.
- 4pm: Carols Spectacular. Calvary Rockhampton, Simpson St Berserker.