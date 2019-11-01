News
What’s on: 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region
TODAY
- 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan St.
- 10am: Mixed Moo Yeppoon. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Visit maggiemoo.sendawesome.email for tickets.
- 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery – Art Squad Fridays. Cost: free. At 77–79 Morgan St. Phone 0411 865 621 for more information.
- 6pm: Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
- 7.30pm: The Phantom of the Opera. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $52, concession $48 and children $38. Information applies for the remaining dates in Getting Out. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
- 10am: Genesis Exhibition. The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.
- 11am: Yeppoon Race Day. Keppel Park Racecourse. Entry costs $10. Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings and inquiries.
- 1.30pm: The Phantom of the Opera. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.
- 2pm: 4RO Rockhampton Night of Horrors – Family Session. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost $35, or $25 if booked online. Visit www.nightofhorrors.com.au.
- 2pm: QCWA Wandal’s cent sale. To be held at their hall on Wandal Rd. Tickets cost $1 and afternoon tea will be supplied.
- 3pm: Team Patrick Brain Cancer Awareness Fundraiser for Research. Callaghan Park Racecourse. Gold coin donation. Entry is free.
- 5pm: Opera in the Caves. Capricorn Caves, 30 Olsen’s Caves Rd. The Caves. Tickets $150. Visit ccave.bookingboss.com.
- 5.30pm: Yeppoon Fight Night. Ready 24 Gym, Fairfax Court. Tickets at capricorntickets.com.au.
- 7.30pm: The Phantom of the Opera. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 7am: Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Entry is free.
- 9am: The Archer Park Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
- 10am: Genesis Exhibition. The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.
- 1pm: Train rides in the park. Leichhardt Park, corner of Kent and Cambridge Sts. Cost $2 for three laps or $10 for unlimited rides.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, 1 Waterline Way Yeppoon.
- 1pm: Country music and dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St. Pay at event for tickets.
COMING
- Tuesday, November 5: Order of the Eastern Star – Melbourne Cup luncheon. Starts at 10am. Rockhampton Pipe Band Hall, 36 Gladstone Rd. Costs $15 each. There will be sweeps, lucky door, competitions and entertainment. Bring friends, family and neighbours for a great afternoon. Bookings can be made by phoning 4928 5146 or 0409 936 791.