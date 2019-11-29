What’s on: 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region hours across the region 72

SPECIAL GUEST: Musician Sophie Rose will perform live at the Rockhampton riverside precinct on Quay St.

SPECIAL GUEST: Musician Sophie Rose will perform live at the Rockhampton riverside precinct on Quay St.

TODAY

9am: Collection Inside Out. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $30. Phone 4936 8248 for more information.

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $30. Phone 4936 8248 for more information. 10am: Mixed Moo Yeppoon. Queen St Community Hall. Email maggiemoo.sendawesome.email to book your session.

Queen St Community Hall. Email maggiemoo.sendawesome.email to book your session. 2pm: Pink Fitters Day. Robo’s Tyreworks, Wandal Rd Rockhampton. A gold coin sausage sizzle. Raffle will be drawn.

Robo’s Tyreworks, Wandal Rd Rockhampton. A gold coin sausage sizzle. Raffle will be drawn. 3.30pm: Art Squad Fridays. No. 7 Gallery, Morgan St Mount Morgan.

No. 7 Gallery, Morgan St Mount Morgan. 5pm: Riverside Alive – Bordaline. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.

Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. 5pm: Charity Deadlift competition. Project Rebuild at 2/18 Wattle St, Yeppoon.

Project Rebuild at 2/18 Wattle St, Yeppoon. 7.30pm: Mikayla J. Performing live at the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan.

Performing live at the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan. 9pm: Faded Rockhampton featuring DJ Noiz. Kalka Palms Hotel, Lakes Creek Rd North Rockhampton. Visit events.ticketbooth.com.au for tickets.

TOMORROW

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information. 12pm: Pedro performing at the Leichhardt Hotel in Mount Morgan.

performing at the Leichhardt Hotel in Mount Morgan. 2pm: Carols on Capricorn. Yeppoon Town Hall. Free entry and a free afternoon tea. Donation boxes will be passed around with all proceeds being donated to Capricorn Coast Food Relief. Contact Rhodes Watson on 0423 566 648 or Keith McLaughlin on 0429 395 711 for more information.

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free entry and a free afternoon tea. Donation boxes will be passed around with all proceeds being donated to Capricorn Coast Food Relief. Contact Rhodes Watson on 0423 566 648 or Keith McLaughlin on 0429 395 711 for more information. 2.30pm: Movember: Saturdays are for the boys. Giddy Goat, East St Rockhampton.

Giddy Goat, East St Rockhampton. 3pm: Charity Rugby League match. Browne Park, Rockhampton Leagues Club. Queensland Police Service’s women’s team will play against Rockhampton Brothers at 4.30pm.

The men’s match will kick off at 6pm. Tickets cost $5, and the coaching clinic costs $10 per child.

4pm: 2019 Gravel Rush handicap pursuit race. Hosted by the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club, this event will be held at the First Turkey MTB Reserve. Registration starts at 2.30pm followed by the race briefing at 3.50pm and the race starts at 4pm.

Hosted by the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club, this event will be held at the First Turkey MTB Reserve. Registration starts at 2.30pm followed by the race briefing at 3.50pm and the race starts at 4pm. 5pm: CQ Eat Fest. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost $2 entry.

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost $2 entry. 5pm: Riverside Alive – Sophie Rose performs live. Rockhampton riverside precinct.

Rockhampton riverside precinct. 5pm: Upper Ulam recreation Grounds. Christmas function. Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds. Cost: free. A special appearance by Santa at 7pm. Contact Dick Stevens on 0408 153 246 for more information.

Upper Ulam recreation Grounds. Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds. Cost: free. A special appearance by Santa at 7pm. Contact Dick Stevens on 0408 153 246 for more information. 5.30pm: Capricorn School of Dancing. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $35, concession $30. Contact the venue for more information.

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $35, concession $30. Contact the venue for more information. 6pm: Christmas Elegance Dinner. Riverston Tearooms, Rockhampton. Cost $60 per person which includes a two-course Christmas dinner, raffles and a lucky door prize.

Riverston Tearooms, Rockhampton. Cost $60 per person which includes a two-course Christmas dinner, raffles and a lucky door prize. 6pm: Paint the Stage. North Rockhampton High School P & C. Tickets available at www.ksa-cq.com.au.

Contact Kayla’s Studio of the Arts on 0437 324 897 for more information.

6.30pm: Moonlight Movies – Mount Morgan. Number Seven Dam, Byrnes Pde Mount Morgan. Cost: free. Contact Advance Rockhampton on 1300 22 55 77 for inquiries.

Number Seven Dam, Byrnes Pde Mount Morgan. Cost: free. Contact Advance Rockhampton on 1300 22 55 77 for inquiries. 7pm: Christmas Trivia Night. Athelstane Bowls Club, Ward St The Range. Cost $10 per person. Contact 0402 399 257 for more information.

Athelstane Bowls Club, Ward St The Range. Cost $10 per person. Contact 0402 399 257 for more information. 8pm: Boutique event – Cosentino live. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Contact 1300 135 886 or email avegates.experience@multicap.org.au for booking information.

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Contact 1300 135 886 or email avegates.experience@multicap.org.au for booking information. 9pm: No Thongs Aloud. Performing at the Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY