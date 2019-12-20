What’s on: 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region
FRIDAY
- 10am: Virtual Reality. Gracemere Library, Ranger St. Ages 12 and up, adults are welcome. Cost: free. Call (07) 4936 8043 for more information.
- 1pm: Virtual Reality. Gracemere Library, Ranger St. Ages 12 and up, adults are welcome. Cost: free. Call (07) 4936 8043 for more information.
- 4pm: Berserker Tavern Christmas party. Venue located at 368 Dean St, North Rockhampton.
- 5pm: Rivernites. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. Bringing the culture and sophistication to the precinct, this event showcases the region’s talented retail vendors and market stalls, food and live entertainment.
- 5.30pm: Carols by Candlelight. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.
- 6pm: Kodey Brims – live entertainment. Clubhouse deck, Keppel Bay Sailing Club Yeppoon.
- 6pm: Friday nights at 45. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Family Christmas Painting Night. InspirexArt, 49 East St Rockhampton. Adults cost $55 per person, children $30 per person. Book now by phoning 0427 934 841.
- 6.30pm: Light show and barbecue. Located at 23 Thackeray St, Park Avenue Rockhampton.
- 7pm: Mirror Image – live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Feel good Fridays - Aaron Symonds performing live. Park Avenue Hotel, Rockhampton.
SATURDAY
- 6am: Yeppoon Community Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone (07) 4939 7976.
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com.
- 8am: The Attic Espresso Bar markets. 44 James St, Yeppoon.
- 10.30am: Kids flower crown workshop. Stockland Rockhampton. Visit www.eventbrite.com.au for tickets.
- 4pm: Tools down party. The Dizzy Steer, 36 East Lane Rockhampton.
- 4pm: Riverside Alive – Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra jazz ensemble. Rod Laver Plaza, Riverside Park Quay St Rockhampton.
- 7pm: Mirror Image – live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Karaoke. Yeppoon RSL Club. Located on the corner of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.
- 9pm: Ava Kaydo. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Live performance.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.
- 2pm: Christmas High Tea. Riverston Tea Rooms, 186 Quay St Rockhampton. Contact 0435 534 425 to reserve a table.
- 2pm: Oldskool. Yeppoon RSL Club. Live performance.
- 4.30pm: Christmas Under the Stars. The Salvation Army, Park St Rockhampton. Family fun before carols at 7pm
- 6pm: Carols on the Lawn. Rockhampton Baptist, Norman Rd.