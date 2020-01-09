What’s on: 72 hours across the region

FRIDAY

• 9am: Stockland Summer Art Expedition. Stockland Rockhampton. Collect your prize from Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event. Phone 4936 8248 for more information.

• 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost is free. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

• 6pm: Australian Red Cross - bushfire community workout fundraiser. CrossFit Grunt, 76 Callide St Biloela. If you would like to donate, visit fundraise.redcross.org.au/fundraiser/CrossFitGrunt.

• 6.30pm: An Evening of Jazz and Tapas. Best Western: The Stirling. Located on Albert St in Rockhampton. Contact the venue for more information.

• 7pm: Feel Good Fridays - Shane Ward. Live performance at Park Avenue Hotel, Rockhampton.

• 7pm: Psychic medium Tanya Steedman King - live performance. Emerald Golf Club, Theresa St. Visit eventbrite.com.au for tickets.

• 7pm: Drama Llama Dreams. Yeppoon Little Theatre, 64 William St. The venue can be contacted on 0437 491 990.

• 7pm: Hiway. Live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

• 7.15pm: Full Moon Cruise. Fantastic Cruises, Keppel Bay Marina, Red Pier at Rosslyn Bay in Yeppoon. Cost is $65 per person. Bookings can be made with Ita on 0420 819 901 or ita.sypniewska@gmail.com.

• 7.30pm: A Must See and Hear - Live Rock and Pop Music. Emerald Golf Club, Theresa St Emerald.

SATURDAY

• 6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Park St. Free entry.

• 7am: Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

• 9.30am: Fairytale Messy Moo. Rockhampton PCYC, Bridge St Rockhampton. Visit maggiemoo.sendawesome.email for tickets.

• 5pm: Luna Markets. Yeppoon Lagoon, Lagoon Pl.

• 7pm: Hiway. Live entertainment. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

• 8pm: Aaron Hamilton Live. Knackers Bar and Grill, Bowls St Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

• 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Phone 0419 848 005.

• 9am: Capricorn Animal Aid's Adoption Day. Pet Stock Rockhampton.

• 10am: Music and Coffee in the Atrium. Tanby Garden Centre, 178 Kinka Beach Rd Tanby, Yeppoon.

• 10am: Watercolours at work. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde Rockhampton.

• 10am: Island Fashion - Qagoma Kids on Tour. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au.

UPCOMING

• Friday, January 17: Old Time/New Vogue Dance. Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Admission costs $12.50. It will include supper lucky door and raffles. For all inquiries and bookings, phone Denise on 0429 347 442.

• Friday, January 24: Wandal Craft Group will be returning to the QCWA Hall on Wandal Rd from 9.30am. They offer fun and friendship as well as learning craft. Contact Helen on 4928 6120.

• The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open each Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Their school holiday discount will be $5.50 per person up until Thursday, January 23.

• The not-for-profit SunCity Sports Club is providing a free community event with tennis-based activities for the whole family, aimed at all levels of experience.

All equipment will be supplied, and bookings preferred as the program is limited to 50 people per day from Sunday January 19 to Sunday, February 2 from 5pm to 7pm.

For more information, contact Shane on 0412 286 666 at SunCity Sports Club (416 Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton).