WHAT'S ON: 72 hours across the region

10th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year.
SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year. Tamara MacKenzie ROK110616tkshow

TODAY:

  • 7AM: Official Start of the 2017 Great Endeavour Rally - Coral Sea Adventure at Rotary Park, Farnborough Road. The Great Endeavour Rally starts in Yeppoon on it's way to it's finishing destination of Hervey Bay via Cooktown. Come and see the official start of the 2017 Great Endeavour Rally as more than 50 cars head towards Cooktown raising dust and dollars for people with a disability.
  • 8AM: Coal Train Yeppoon Show. Entry $10 for adults and $5 for pensioners and school students. Under school age free. Membership for two days cover entry is $10.
  • 10AM: Jet James 'inspired by nature' - Merilyn Luck Space-Rockhampton Art Gallery
  • 10AM: Dads ready at North Rockhampton Library. Dads Read storytime events and activities to encourage dads to get reading with their children. Phone 4936 8043.
  • 10.30AM: Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary will host a reptile display.
  • 12PM: Qld Country Womans Association meet at Wandal Road CQA Hall.
  • 12.30PM: QCWA Gracemere Branch Cards at Guide Hut James Street. Playing Mahjong, 500, Euchre, Hand & Foot Entry $6 and includes afternoon tea.
  • 12.30PM: Pole dance taster class at Physipole Studios 14 Cambridge Street, Rockhampton. $5 per person. to book, phone 0488 005 268 or email rockhampton@physipolestudios.com.au.
  • 1PM: Arts in the Park - Clay at the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens and Zoo. This is a free event.
  • 1.30PM: Biggest Morning Tea at the Cawarral Community Hall. Entertainment and games. Bring along your prettiest teacup. Phone 0417 346 061 or 4935 4866.
  • 12.30PM: Aerial hoop and silks taster class at Physipole Studios 14 Cambridge Street, Rockhampton. $5 per person. to book, phone 0488 005 268 or email rockhampton@physipolestudios.com.au.
  • 2PM: Cent sale at CWA hall Wandal Road.
  • 6PM: Bushman's Dinner as part of St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend. Tickets $30, $15 kids under 12 years. Phone 0447 560 055 to secure your booking.
  • 7PM: Pink Trivia Night at the Glenmore Tavern. $5 entry and come dressed in your pink attire. Funds raised for Breast Cancer Awareness.

TOMORROW:

  • 6.30AM: Social Mt Larcom Climb at Mount Larcom Yarwun Road, Yarwun. This fun, social climb is an opportunity to show your family and friends the commitment you have made to leading an authentic, fulfilling life. Register your interest at http://www.saltpoweryoga.-
  • com.au/.
  • 8AM: Coal Train Yeppoon Show. Entry $10 for adults and $5 for pensioners and school students. Under school age free. Membership for two days cover entry is $10.Grand parade at 1.30pm, BJ Horsemanship Liberty Horse Show at 2.45pm. Whip cracking championship at 3.10pm and Eljay Freestyle entertainment at 4pm plus fireworks.
  • 8AM: Capricornia Budgerigar Society Inc Monster Budgerigar Auction at North Rockhampton High School Performing Arts Centre. Auction kicks off at 9am. 230 quality budgies from top local, intrastate and interstate breeders. Visit www.capbuds.org.
  • 9AM: June Farm Tour at Redridge Livestock, Barmoya.
  • 11AM: UFC Fight Night Lewis Vs Hunt at the Glenmore Tavern.
  • 2PM: Sunday Sound Sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. This is a free event.
  • 9AM: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
  • 1PM: Charity concert for Cystic Fibrosis at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street. Admission $15. Entertainment and local visiting artists as well as morning tea. Phone 4927 7282 to book.
