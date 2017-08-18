What's on: 72 hours across the region

TODAY:
9.30AM:Family History and DNA at Rockhampton Regional Library. In this session, Local and Family History Officer Cheryl Rickard will explore the basics behind the jargon of Family History DNA, examine the different genealogy DNA tests that are currently available, and through personal anecdotes provide an interpretation of the results. Bookings are essential, and can be made by phoning Library Admin on 4936 8043 during business hours.
10AM:Lively Knitting and Crochet Clubs at Mount Morgan Library. Phone 4936 8043.
10AM:Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
10AM:Babytime at Yeppoon Library. Sessions aimed 0 - 2 years.
10AM:TechnoTots at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
10AM:Teddy Bears' Picnic and Going on a Bear Hunt at North Rockhampton Library. Join the fun of an imaginary Bear Hunt and Teddy Bears' Picnic at the Library! Bring your teddy or favourite stuffed animal to take part in the wild story romp. 4936 8043.
- 10.30AM: Knitters and Knotters at Emu Park Library. This is a free event. Phone 4931 3850.
11.30AM:Lunch and Learn sessions at Headricks Lane. This is a free event. Contact SmartHub@rrc.-
- qld.gov.au or phone 4932 9000.
1.30PM:Tech Troubles at Rockhampton Regional Library. Phone 4936 8043.
5PM:Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.
5PM:Minecraft Club - CQ Kind Connecting at the Community Centre Yeppoon. For primary and high school ages. Wifi provided free. BYO electronic device preloaded with Minecraft.
6PM:Great Western hotel Young Guns Round 7. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.-
- com.au for more details.
6PM:Live Drawing Theme: Steampunk at Arthouse Rockhampton. Come along to our once a month life drawing event. First hour clothed, under 18's welcome for this session to enhance their drawing skills. 2nd hour nude for adults only. $25 ($15 for students 1 hr).
6.30PM:Rockhampton Chaplaincy Commitee will hold a fundraising auction at Rockhampton High School Assembly Hall. Entry $5.
7PM:All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle & snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.
7.30PM:Old time / new vogue dance at The Caves Recreation Hall. Cost $10. Phone 0438 289 592.
TOMORROW:
7AM:Ambrose State School P & C Will hold an auction at the school. 1000 lots, bidding starts at 9am. Listings include furniture and household, baby items, machinery, saddlery, building equipment and tools, antiques and collectables, poultry and small animals. Lunch at 12.30pm. Kids entertainment. Gold coin donation. Phone 4975 1165.
7.30AM:Yoga for all Ages at Goss Park. Cost $5. phone Leesa 0438 342 158.
8AM:Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
9AM:84th Annual Wowan Show at Wowan Showgrounds. A variety of entertainment throughout the day including home cooking, arts and craft, side show alley, photography, children's sections, vegetables and farm produce, circus performer, wood chopping demonstrations and more.
10AM:Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
11AM:Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
12.30PM:Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
2PM:The Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at the Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.
2PM:Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Shalom. Cost $10 adults, $5 students, under 12 free. To book, phone
2PM:Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.
6PM:PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC Rockhampton. Cost $20 for adults, students $10 aged and disability pensioners $10 and families $50 (two adults and two children). Phone 4927 7899.
6.30PM:Boots and Ball Gowns Gala at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Live entertainment by Seleen McAlister and Band. Tickets $100. Phone 0407 328 731.
8PM:Arj Barker - Organic at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
8.30PM:Bubblegum Candy Princess performing at Flamingo's On Quay.
SUNDAY:
8AM:Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park. More than 100 stalls, live music.
8AM:The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.
9AM:Fun Fair and Open Day at CQUniversity Rockhampton. CQUniversity celebrates 50 years with a variety of entertainment throughout the day alongside of course information, workshops and presentations.
2PM:Pete Smith's Travelling Country Show, bush ballads, yodelling, bird whistling, whip cracking and comedy at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 49277 7282.
3PM:Strengthening Family Connections Free public lecture by Ben Furrman. at the Town Hall, Yeppoon. Phone 4913 3830.