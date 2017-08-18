32°
What's on: 72 hours across the region

18th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:41 AM
ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton tomorrow night in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.
TODAY:

  • 9.30AM:

    Family History and DNA at Rockhampton Regional Library. In this session, Local and Family History Officer Cheryl Rickard will explore the basics behind the jargon of Family History DNA, examine the different genealogy DNA tests that are currently available, and through personal anecdotes provide an interpretation of the results. Bookings are essential, and can be made by phoning Library Admin on 4936 8043 during business hours.

  • 10AM:

    Lively Knitting and Crochet Clubs at Mount Morgan Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 10AM:

    Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 10AM:

    Babytime at Yeppoon Library. Sessions aimed 0 - 2 years.

  • 10AM:

    TechnoTots at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 10AM:

    Teddy Bears' Picnic and Going on a Bear Hunt at North Rockhampton Library. Join the fun of an imaginary Bear Hunt and Teddy Bears' Picnic at the Library! Bring your teddy or favourite stuffed animal to take part in the wild story romp. 4936 8043.
  • 10.30AM: Knitters and Knotters at Emu Park Library. This is a free event. Phone 4931 3850.

  • 11.30AM:

    Lunch and Learn sessions at Headricks Lane. This is a free event. Contact SmartHub@rrc.-
  • qld.gov.au or phone 4932 9000.

  • 1.30PM:

    Tech Troubles at Rockhampton Regional Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 5PM:

    Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

  • 5PM:

    Minecraft Club - CQ Kind Connecting at the Community Centre Yeppoon. For primary and high school ages. Wifi provided free. BYO electronic device preloaded with Minecraft.

  • 6PM:

    Great Western hotel Young Guns Round 7. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.-
  • com.au for more details.

  • 6PM:

    Live Drawing Theme: Steampunk at Arthouse Rockhampton. Come along to our once a month life drawing event. First hour clothed, under 18's welcome for this session to enhance their drawing skills. 2nd hour nude for adults only. $25 ($15 for students 1 hr).

  • 6.30PM:

    Rockhampton Chaplaincy Commitee will hold a fundraising auction at Rockhampton High School Assembly Hall. Entry $5.

  • 7PM:

    All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle & snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.

  • 7.30PM:

    Old time / new vogue dance at The Caves Recreation Hall. Cost $10. Phone 0438 289 592.

TOMORROW:

  • 7AM:

    Ambrose State School P & C Will hold an auction at the school. 1000 lots, bidding starts at 9am. Listings include furniture and household, baby items, machinery, saddlery, building equipment and tools, antiques and collectables, poultry and small animals. Lunch at 12.30pm. Kids entertainment. Gold coin donation. Phone 4975 1165.

  • 7.30AM:

    Yoga for all Ages at Goss Park. Cost $5. phone Leesa 0438 342 158.

  • 8AM:

    Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

  • 9AM:

    84th Annual Wowan Show at Wowan Showgrounds. A variety of entertainment throughout the day including home cooking, arts and craft, side show alley, photography, children's sections, vegetables and farm produce, circus performer, wood chopping demonstrations and more.

  • 10AM:

    Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 11AM:

    Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 12.30PM:

    Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 2PM:

    The Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at the Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.

  • 2PM:

    Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Shalom. Cost $10 adults, $5 students, under 12 free. To book, phone

  • 2PM:

    Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions" held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 6PM:

    PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC Rockhampton. Cost $20 for adults, students $10 aged and disability pensioners $10 and families $50 (two adults and two children). Phone 4927 7899.

  • 6.30PM:

    Boots and Ball Gowns Gala at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Live entertainment by Seleen McAlister and Band. Tickets $100. Phone 0407 328 731.

  • 8PM:

    Arj Barker - Organic at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

  • 8.30PM:

    Bubblegum Candy Princess performing at Flamingo's On Quay.

SUNDAY:

  • 8AM:

    Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park. More than 100 stalls, live music.

  • 8AM:

    The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

  • 9AM:

    Fun Fair and Open Day at CQUniversity Rockhampton. CQUniversity celebrates 50 years with a variety of entertainment throughout the day alongside of course information, workshops and presentations.

  • 2PM:

    Pete Smith's Travelling Country Show, bush ballads, yodelling, bird whistling, whip cracking and comedy at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 49277 7282.

  • 3PM:

    Strengthening Family Connections Free public lecture by Ben Furrman. at the Town Hall, Yeppoon. Phone 4913 3830.
Slandered, bullied, abused, harassed: Rocky woman's story

Beck Agius says she is happy with her life, but is fed up with it being a discussion topic.

Yeppoon tradie fires up over proposed smoking ban

Local concreter and carpenter Kayne Duncan

Cancer Council ignites call for work site smoke free zones

Bushfire season 'makes itself known' in Central Queensland

BE PREPARED: Bushfire season has already begun in parts of Central Queensland as low humidity, precious little rain and Cyclone Debbie debris fuel the risk.

Authorities explain why CQ's in perfect condition to ignite disaster this...

Maccas ram raider thought cops were crims attacking him

Cops fired shots at a former Gladstone man Zachariah Hewitt who later told police he thought they were criminals attacking him.

Police shot at Hewitt's car after he drove at police and cars

Nebo road safety memorial approved

THE project to fund and erect a lasting memorial to road safety advocate and community stalwart has been achieved.

Broken road is sending sacked Cook Colliery worker broke

STILL WAITING: Wayne Bradshaw and his neighbours have been waiting for months for council to fix Aremby road.

It's cost him $2000 in repairs over the last 12 months.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Leading smartphone maker Samsung has confirmed it’s poised to launch its biggest phone ever — literally — following its biggest ever phone disaster last year.

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Sensational 1 Acre Lifestyle Block With Breathtaking Views

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 ... $205,000

Grab your car keys TODAY and take a leisurely drive to 15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby - Tanby Heights Estate - to see this new fantastic elevated location for your...

Convenient Location Priced To Sell

80 Derby Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $220,000

If you've been looking for an affordable home, than this one's for you! Located centrally on the southside, this property is only a short distance to schools...

See for miles! Build your dreams here

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots ... $205,000

Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots are getting harder and harder to come buy. There has never been a better time to buy than right...

Lot 33 Plumb Drive, Norman Gardens

21 (Lot 33) Plumb Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $188,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 33, a well-proportioned 952m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Lot 38 Snow Gum Street, Forest Park

10 (Lot 38) Snow Gum Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $168,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 38, a well-proportioned 705m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $199,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $199,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

Perfect 1st Home Or Investment

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Centrally located with easy access to schools, shops, public transport and Rocky's eateries, this highset refurbished home is just waiting for your finishing...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Low Maintenance Brick and Colourbond Home Returning 4.3% Gross

11 Mahogany Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $398,500

This Norman Gardens home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and double lock up garage is returning $330 per week with a lease in place to March 2018. Features...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry