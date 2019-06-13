What's on: 72 hours across the region

HEALTHY COMPETITION: Jake Dingle competes in a woodchopping event at the 2019 Rockhampton Show. Don't miss the last day of entertainment.

TODAY

9.30am:

Hegvold Stadium, Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Wandal. The expo showcases the products, services, education and employment options, sport and recreation available to people with disabilities, their families and carers in the Rockhampton region. Contact Sharon Fulwood on 0402836213 for more information.

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

5pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Free event.

5.30pm:

Riverside Precinct, Quay St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Free event.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

The Capricorn Tavern, Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Park Avenue Hotel Motel, North Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

7am:

A free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

7am:

The Anglican Parish of Keppel, 15 Housden Place, Taranganba. Costs $15 per site or $25 for two sites together. Phone 0418392303 for more information.

10am:

PCYC Yeppoon, 170 Matthew Flinders Dr, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Live professional wrestling at the Rocky Sports Club. Show starts at 6pm. Tickets at the door, $20.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20.

8pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $69.90, concession $62.90.

9pm: Abandin Orbit. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. Visit www.rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

9am:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Free event.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel

Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St, Yeppoon. Free event.

2pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton. For more information, phone 49326800.

2pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.

3.30pm:

Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.