What's on: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St.
5pm:Rivernites. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
6pm:Rockhampton French Film Festival. Walter Reid Community Arts Centre, Rockhampton.
6pm:Women in Music. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhatomompton.
7pm:Shane Ward. Park Avenue Hotel Motel, North Rockhampton.
7.30pm:Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show. Pilbeam Theatre, corner Victoria Parade and Cambridge St Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.
8pm:Badboys Australia. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.
8pm:Chris Rupp and 7th Ave Band. Keppel Bay Sailing Club.
TOMORROW
8am:The Handmade Expo Market. Central Park, Murray St, Rockhampton.
9am:Free Fossil Open Day. Capricorn Caves. 30 Olsen's Caves Rd, The Caves.
10am:Author Event: Gowrie Krishnan "Shattered Shadows”. Yeppoon Library.
2pm:Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information, phone Don on 49221788.
3pm:Rockhampton Saloon Car Club 50th anniversary. McCosker Rocky Speedway. New Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton.
5.30pm:The Bayton Award - Exhibition Opening. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
6pm:A Night with Samuel Johnson. The Rocks Bar and Restaurant, Lagoon Place Yeppoon. Visit www.eventbrite.com.au for more information.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
9am:Family Fun Day. Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison St, Rockhampton.
10am:Wedding Showcase. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.
10am:Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4kms East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information, phone Don on 49221788.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
2pm:Samuel Johnson and LYS Pop Up Market. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
3pm:Scott Foden. Park Avenue Hotel Motel.
UPCOMING
south sea island Annual General Meeting.Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc. Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Rockhampton Australian South Sea Island Community Association Inc is to be held at the RASSICA Inc Hall, 70 to 72 Simpson St, Berserker, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2pm.