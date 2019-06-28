What's on: 72 hours across the region

RUNNING SHOES: The first race of this year's 7 Rocky River Run takes place from 6.15am on Sunday when competitors take part in the 21km race.

RUNNING SHOES: The first race of this year's 7 Rocky River Run takes place from 6.15am on Sunday when competitors take part in the 21km race. Allan Reinikka ROK270518arrr35

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Musical Union, Denison St. Tickets www.trybooking.com

TOMORROW

7am:

Weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

8am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St, Rockhampton. Cost: $2 for adults, children are free. Contact Chloe on 0417774452 for more information.

9am:

Located at 504 Quay St, Rockhampton. Cost $5, under 16-year-olds are free.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SUNDAY

6.15am:

Quay St, Rockhampton. The 21km race starts at 6.15am. 10km: 7am, 5km: 8.30am, 2km: 8.45am.

Race Pack Collection: Collect your race number from Customs House (208 Quay Street, Rockhampton) on Saturday, June 29 between 9am and 4pm. For 2km and 5km events, you may collect the pack on June 30 from 7.30am.

Visit www.sevenrockyriverrun.com.au for more information.

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables .which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value also second hand items.

8am:

Littler-Cum-Ingham Park, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: free.

9am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.

9.30am:

School Road, Mt Chalmers. Walk is approximately 3km, with some of it occurring on dirt road.

Please register as numbers are limited. Contact Sue on 49344293.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

2pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Located at 31 Morgan St.

4pm:

Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 donation per dog.

6.30pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, Berserker, North Rockhampton.

Come along and try to help solve the mystery of who killed who in this horror themed evening.

Dress up in costume for your chance to win prizes and join in with games during the night.

Cost: $8 per person, kids under 12 free.