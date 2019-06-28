What's on: 72 hours across the region

Menu
RUNNING SHOES: The first race of this year's 7 Rocky River Run takes place from 6.15am on Sunday when competitors take part in the 21km race.
TODAY

10am:

Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.

6pm:

River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

John Paul Young - The Vanda and Young Songbook. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. For more information, visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

7.30pm:

Eurobeat: Almost Eurovision. Rockhampton Musical Union, Denison St. Tickets www.trybooking.com.

TOMORROW

7am:

Park Run. Weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

8am:

That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, Berserker St, Rockhampton. Cost: $2 for adults, children are free. Contact Chloe on 0417774452 for more information.

9am:

Festival of the Bazaar. Located at 504 Quay St, Rockhampton. Cost $5, under 16-year-olds are free.

7.30pm:

Johnathan Thurston Live encore. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SUNDAY

6.15am:

7 Rocky River Run. Quay St, Rockhampton. The 21km race starts at 6.15am. 10km: 7am, 5km: 8.30am, 2km: 8.45am.

Race Pack Collection: Collect your race number from Customs House (208 Quay Street, Rockhampton) on Saturday, June 29 between 9am and 4pm. For 2km and 5km events, you may collect the pack on June 30 from 7.30am.

Visit www.sevenrockyriverrun.com.au for more information.

7am:

Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables .which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value also second hand items.

8am:

Markets On Quay. Littler-Cum-Ingham Park, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: free.

9am:

Winter Artist Markets. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.

9.30am:

Mount Chalmers Guided Walking Tour. School Road, Mt Chalmers. Walk is approximately 3km, with some of it occurring on dirt road.

Please register as numbers are limited. Contact Sue on 49344293.

1pm:

Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

2pm:

Sunday Sculpting. Mount Morgan School of Arts. Located at 31 Morgan St.

4pm:

People 4 Pets Inc June Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 donation per dog.

6.30pm:

Horror Murder Mystery Night. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, Berserker, North Rockhampton.

Come along and try to help solve the mystery of who killed who in this horror themed evening.

Dress up in costume for your chance to win prizes and join in with games during the night.

Cost: $8 per person, kids under 12 free.

