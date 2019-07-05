What's on: 72 hours across the region

GETTING OUT: The Talisman Sabre Open Day will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds tomorrow from 11.30am.

GETTING OUT: The Talisman Sabre Open Day will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds tomorrow from 11.30am. Chris Ison ROK050715ctalisman7

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan St. Free event.

10am:

Yeppoon Golf Course. Cost $45 per player or $180 per team which includes a barbecue lunch.

4pm:

Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.

5pm:

Yeppoon Lagoon. Free face painting for kids, free balloon art, live music, market stalls and a large variety of food trucks.

6pm:

Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Monkey Pig Brewery and Pigglettoes -Providore and Cafe. Jabiru Dr, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre. East St, Rockhampton.

Free event.

Contact Ros McKendry on 49288754 for more information.

SATURDAY

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton, corner of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

10am:

Yeppoon Library, John St. Free entry.

11.30am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Parking is available for $2 at the Rockhampton State High School. Cost $2, children under five have free entry.

2pm: Brothers Ladies Day. Rockhampton Brothers Senior Rugby League, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. Tickets www.stickytickets.com.au.

3pm:

Collectables and Memories, East St Mount Morgan.

3pm:

45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.trybooking.com

4pm:

Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product, and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person, under 14-year-olds are free.

8am:

Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek, Yeppoon.

8am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults cost $20, seniors $10, children $10, family $50, dogs 45, under five-year-olds are free.

9am:

Denison St, Rockhampton.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9am:

Leichhardt Hotel, Mount Morgan. 52 Morgan St. Free event.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $40.

2pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.

2pm:

St. Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. For more information, contact engagementandevents@livingstone.

qld.gov.au or call 49135000.

4pm:

Yeppoon Skate Park, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Entry cost $5, food and drink are available for purchase.

UPCOMING

Friday, July 19:

Old Time/New Vogue Dance. Stanwell Hall.

Music by TwoCan.

Admission is $10 which includes supper, lucky door. Raffles will be available.

Everyone is welcome.

For all enquiries or bookings, please contact Denise on 0429347442.