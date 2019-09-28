News
What’s on: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
- 7am: Park Run. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. No cost.
- 8am: That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Cost is $2 for adults. No charge for children.
- 8.30pm: Handmade in Heaven – women’s conference. Yeppoon Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1 Fred Lawn Drive. Cost: $35, concessions $25.
- 10am: Market Jam. Live at Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere.
- 10am: QFES Open Day. Gracemere Fire and Rescue Station, Bland St.
- 10am: QFES Open Day. Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station, Kent St.
- 10am: QFES Open Day. Yeppoon Fire and Rescue Station, McBean St.
- 12pm: Country Music Jamboree. Bajool Hotel. Free event. Barbecue lunch and tea available. Contact the venue on 4934 6120.
- 12.30pm: Gracemere Pensioners and Superannuants League is conducting a Spring Cent Sale at the Gracemere RSL. Doors open at 12.30pm for 1.30pm start. Admission is $5, which includes a scrumptious afternoon tea. There will be great prizes. All welcome. For more information, phone 4933 3868 or 4934 7307.
- 2pm: Capricorn Food and Wine Festival – Busby Marou pop-up performance. Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 2pm: Capricornia Silver Band Inc 50th anniversary music celebration. Capricorn Food and Wine Festival. Festival grounds, Quay St, Rockhampton.
- 6pm: 2019 Chauvel Industrial Services Enduro X – Yeppoon. Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club. Yeppoon Rd. Entry cost: adults $15, children $5 and family passes $30.
- 6.30pm: Manhattan Short Film Festival. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton. Tickets: adults $20, concessions $15. For bookings, phone 0417 077 348.
- 7.30pm: Paul White. Live at Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan.
- 9pm: The Goat at Night presents: Notorious Chris. Giddy Goat, East St, Rockhampton. Pay at event.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 8am: Markets on Quay. Littler-Cum-Ingham Park, Rockhampton.
- 9am: Sustainable Livingstone Expo. Beaman Park, Yeppoon. There will be interactive activities, workshops and stallholders, competitions and prizes, as well as so many exciting special guest speakers.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.
- 1pm: Cawarral Hall is holding its country music afternoon. Admission is $5, which includes a lucky door ticket and endless cuppas and cake all afternoon. We have a multi-draw raffle, money board and barbecue at 4pm. For more information, contact Del on 4935 4866 or Jenny on 0417 346 061.
- 2pm: High Tea at Riverston Tearooms. Quay St, Rockhampton. Phone 0435 534 425 for more information.
UPCOMING
- The Rockhampton and District U3A over-50s group will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, October 7, at the Frenchville Sports Club from 9.30am. Despite this day being a public holiday, the meeting is still held on the first Monday of each month. For further information, phone 4922 1581.
