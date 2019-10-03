What’s on: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
- 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
- 9am: Pony Crazy at Capricorn Equestrian Centre. Located at 291 Mount Wheeler Rd, Bondoola. Cost: $20.
- 10am: Maggie Moo - Music Come and Try Day. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Contact 0420 703 592 for more information.
- 1.30pm: Yeppoon Town Scavenger Hunt. Beaman Park, Yeppoon. Cost: free. Phone 4913 5000 for more information.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive. Indigo Electric performing live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
- 5pm: Light the Night Rockhampton. Sir Raymond Huish Dr, Wandal Rockhampton. Tickets $20, pay at event.
- 5pm: Live music at The Terrace - Sarah Henare. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
- 5pm: Yeppoon Lagoon Luna Markets. Lagoon Place, Yeppoon. Free entry.
- 6pm: Dr Bob. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Free event.
- 7pm: Duosity. The Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Park Run. A free, weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
- 8am: The Handmade Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavillion. Rockhampton Showgrounds. For more information, contact Holly Sherwood on 0488 262 354.
- 10am: CQ Fair Day. Victoria Park, Graham Acton Way Wandal, Rockhampton. Cost: free. Contact Alan Flood on 0418 766 851.
- 11am: Family Fun Day. Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan. Free event.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive. Maddie White and Earth to Josh perform live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
- 7pm: Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost: $20. Contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888 for more information.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value.
- 8am: Fig Tree Creek Markets. Capricorn Coast Tourist Information, Scenic Hwy Yeppoon.
- 9am: Rockhampton All Ford Day. Rocky Sports Club. Visit www.earlyfalconcarclubqld.org.au for more information.
- 10am: The Art of Soap Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $55.
- 10.30am: Pole Away Pop Up at Full Metal. Shop 3/111 East St, Rockhampton. Contact Cece on 0455 127 885 for more information.
- 11am: Anastasia Workshops. Full Metal, shop 3/111 East St Rockhampton. Visit www.fullmetalpole.com for more information.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way Yeppoon.
- 1pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets $8, pay at event.
UPCOMING
- Saturday, October 26: Handmade in Heaven - women’s conference. Yeppoon Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1 Fred Lawn Dr. Cost: $35, concessions $25.