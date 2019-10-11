Menu
Cast and crew, left to right, front to back: 1st Row: Lana Watkins, Wade Mooney, Chris Atanasov-Elliott, TJ Wickham, Katelyn Constable, Alisa Baker 2nd Row: Dean Netherwood, Zachary Johns, Lachlan Standley, Laurena Kim-Matthews, Candice Stait, Phoenix Atanasov 3rd Row: Gabby Laidlaw, Cameron Gough, Ashley Atanasov-Elliott, Sophie Moffat, Kurt Swadling 4th Row: Merle Cole, Vicki Cope, Bev Young, S
News

What’s on: 72 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
11th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
TODAY

  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
  • 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery - Art Squad Fridays. Located at 77 to 79 Morgan St, Mount Morgan.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive - Kyle and Celeste performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
  • 6pm: Sophie Rose. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
  • 6.30pm: Yeppoon Lions Ambassadors Quest Ball. Swan Park, Cordingley St Yeppoon. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.
  • 7.30pm: Rock of Ages. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $55, concessions available. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information and ticket purchase.
  • 9.30pm: R & B Legends featuring Timomatic. Zodiac Nightclub, William St Rockhampton. Entry from $10.

TOMORROW

  • 6am: Colour Me Capricorn at Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest. Yeppoon Main Beach. Cost adults $25, youth $15, team (four adults $80).
  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
  • 9am: Taking Shape fashion parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
  • 9am: The Suburu Rally Experience OB. DC Motors, Derby St Rockhampton. Free event.
  • 10am: Yeppoon Lions Beachfront Fiesta. Yeppoon Foreshore.
  • 2pm: Rockhampton Little Theatre’s Everyone’s Business. Walter Reid Cultural Centre. East St, Rockhampton. Cost: adults $24, concessions $20, children $14. Phone 0448 522 251 for more information.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive - Short and Curly performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.
  • 5.30pm: 2019 Black Dog Ball. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Footlights 25th Birthday Celebration. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Yeppoon. Visit www.footlights.com.au for more information.
  • 7pm: Wine and Cheese Trivia Night. Athelstane Bowls Club, Ward St The Range Rockhampton. Cost $20.

SUNDAY

• 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
  • 1.30pm: Singing Workshop - Yeppoon. Queen St Community Hall. Visit katebmusic.com for tickets.
  • 7pm: Mick Lindsay. Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for purchase.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

