What’s on: 72 hours across the region

L-R Josh Hood and Ashleigh Johnson at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day last year.

TODAY

10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Free event.

3.30pm: Art Squad Fridays. Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery. Cost: free.

5pm: Rivernites. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.

Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. 7.30pm: Everyone’s Business. Rockhampton Little Theatre Production. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St Rockhampton. Cost: adults $24, concession $20, children $14.

TOMORROW

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

10am: The Adventures of Miss Georgie the Maremma. A special presentation with author Anne Taylor Batalibasi. Southside Library, Rockhampton.

10.30am: St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Rockhampton Jockey Club, Callaghan Park. Tickets cost $25, pay at event. Race day packages can be purchased.

10.30am: Rural Women Unite — ladies luncheon. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst North Rockhampton. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.

12pm: Greg Cooley Wines — four course lunch and wine showcase. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.

3pm: Market Jam — performing live at Cedric Archer Park,Gracemere.

4pm: Country and western music hoedown. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex, Burnett Hwy. Cost: $15 entry, kids under 15 are free.

5pm: Riverside Alive — Quiet Carolina performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.

6pm: Bulls N Barrels — Tough Enough to Wear Pink? Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Adults cost $20, children $10.

— Tough Enough to Wear Pink? Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Adults cost $20, children $10. 7pm: Rocky Rockers — Elvis. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Music by Gazz N Gazz. Members please bring a plate for supper. Members cost $12, others $15.

SUNDAY

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. These markets have the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great products and fantastic second-hand items.

9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 26: North Rockhampton Uniting Church are holding another of their popular market mornings from 8am.

We will be selling books, embroidered towels, bric -a- brac, craft, plants cooking and not forgetting lamingtons and a delicious morning tea.

Sales tables still available at $10 each.

Inquiries phone 07 4928 8754.