Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Having just finished up a huge European Tour performing at some of the biggest festivals on the planet including Glastonbury, award-winning multi-Instrumentalist Jay Hoad is headingback to Queensland.
Having just finished up a huge European Tour performing at some of the biggest festivals on the planet including Glastonbury, award-winning multi-Instrumentalist Jay Hoad is headingback to Queensland.
News

What’s on: 72 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff, tmbully@capnews.com.au
25th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

  • 9am: Collection Inside Out. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $30. Contact 4936 8248 for more information.
  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
  • 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery — Art Squad Fridays. Cost: free. Located at 77 to 79 Morgan St.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive — Pebo and The Fleur. Live performance. Rockhampton riverside precinct. Quay St, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Disney Trivia Night. North Rockhampton State High School. Cost $30. Contact the venue on 4924 7888 for more information.
  • 6.30pm: Bubbles, Brie and Bingo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Tickets cost $30. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.
  • 7pm: Riverside Alive — Neon Dreams Stand-Up Comedy. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
  • 7.30pm: Jay Hoad. Frenchville Sports Club. Visit www.eventbrite.com.au for tickets.

TOMORROW

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
  • 8am: That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 for adults, and children are free. Contact 0417 774 452 for more information.
  • 9am: Capricorn Gardens Spring Fete. Capricorn Gardens Aged Care Facility. Located at 26 Magpie Ave, Yeppoon. Join us for a family fun day including a barbecue, petting zoo, multi draw raffle, cent auction, craft stalls, jumping castle, games and entertainment.
  • 9am: Lawrence’s Holden Cars and Coffee Day. Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton.
  • 9am: Riverside Alive — Maggie Moo Show. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
  • 11.30am: Oktoberfest in the Upper Level. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.
  • 5pm: O’Dowd’s Halloween Party. O’Dowd’s Hotel, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Halloween Spooktacular. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost: tickets $10, family pass costs $35.
  • 6.30pm: Music Festival. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $25, concession and high school students

SUNDAY

  • 6am: Pink Ribbon Charity Run. CQUni Gym, Bruce Hwy North Rockhampton. Visit rrrpinkribbonfunrun.eventdesq.com for tickets.
  • 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
  • 9am: CQ Wedding Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: $5 entry for adults, children aged 14 and under are free.
  • 9am: Archer Park Rail Museum — October Family Fun Day. Cost $2. Located on Denison St in Rockhampton.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. Located at 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
  • 3.30pm: People 4 Pets Inc. Howloween Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St North Rockhampton. Cost $5 donation per dog. Contact people4petsinc@gmail.com.

UPCOMING

  • Wednesday, October 30. Suzi Quatro — It’s Only Rock N Roll. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for tickets.
  • Saturday, November 2: RockyRolling Halloween Skate Jam. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton. Time: 4pm.
  • Saturday, November 2: Bare Knuckles Fight Club. Ready 24 Gym car park. Full Muay Thai and boxing fight action from 5.30pm. All ages are welcome.
getting out tmbcommunity tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Langbroek: QRIC ‘failed abysmally’ in horse welfare stakes

    premium_icon Langbroek: QRIC ‘failed abysmally’ in horse welfare stakes

    News So, can QRIC be trusted to oversee this important inquiry announced this week?

    Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    premium_icon Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    News "I realised this guy had a problem, but I was pretty hooked in’

    MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

    MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

    Breaking The 11-year-old was last seen in her school uniform in North Rockhampton

    Near-new home captures Queenslander style

    premium_icon Near-new home captures Queenslander style

    News A three-year-old home, with the striking resemblance to the Queenslander style...