What’s on: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
• 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St. Cost is free.
- 3pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery, Art Squad Fridays. Cost is free. Located on 77 to 79 Morgan St. Contact 0411 865 621 for more information.
- 5pm: Rivernites. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
- 6pm: Kate Mahood and Danny Baeffel. Women in Music live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
- 6.30pm: Do it for Cancer fundraiser. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Tickets cost $40 which includes dinner, beverages, a lolly bar and photo booth. Visit events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/kate-and-johanna-cocktail-evening for tickets.
- 7.30pm: Cosentino Live. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Tickets: A reserve $84.35, B Reserve $64.35, Family A Reserve pass $261. 40.
TOMORROW
• 7am: Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St. Cost is free.
- 4pm: Dog Fun Day. Rockhampton’s Dinosaur Park, Sir Raymond Huish Dr in Wandal. Cost is free. Contact Tiffany on 0432 062 024 for more information.
- 5.30pm: Dawn and the Sax. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Call 4939 9500 for bookings and more information.
- 6pm: Magic to Do. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $38 for adults, $35 for concession, high school students $33 and children aged between three and 12 years cost $28.
- 6pm: November European Whisky Tasting. 45 East St, Rockhampton. Costs $40 for non-members and $30 for members.
- 9pm: Silent Sunsets. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Cost: $5 entry.
SUNDAY
• 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. There will be a Christmas Ham Wheel, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, Bric a Brac, books and much more.
- 9am: Lap the Map Diabetes Walk. Commencing at the Lions stall at Emu Park Bell Park Markets. Gold coin donation entry.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum on Denison St in Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey steam train, look through carriages, and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina in Yeppoon. Located at 1 Waterline Way.
UPCOMING
- The Rocky Rockers will host their November Christmas Dance on Saturday, November 23 from 7pm to 11pm at the Gracemere Community Hall. Members cost $12 and others $15. Bring your own drinks.
- The CDCMA country music hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host a concert on Saturday, November 30 from 7pm.
Admission costs $9.
Phone Vallis on 4927 9191 or Peggy on 4927 3726.