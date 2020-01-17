What’s on: 72 hours across the region

TODAY

10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.

Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free. 5pm: Rivernites. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.

5pm: Kyle and Celeste live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

7pm: Bushwacker Sportsman Dinner. Rockhampton Leagues Club. Phone venue on (07) 4999 2600 for more information.

7pm: Feel Good Fridays: Mikayla J performing live. Park Avenue Hotel, Rockhampton.

9pm: Kimono Dragon Live. Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am: Yeppoon Community Gardens. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Morris St.

7am: Park Run. Join in the 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

10am: CQ Animal Society Adoption Day. Pet Barn Rockhampton, 363 Yaamba Rd.

11.30am: Headricks Lane Provincial Luncheon. 189 East St, Rockhampton. Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets.

2pm: Electric Vehicle Information Day. Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd Parkhurst. Cost: free.

Contact 0499 225 167 for more information.

3pm: Rockhampton Botanic Gardens celebrating 150 years. Located at 100 Spencer St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. Starting at 3pm, walk past the refurbished Flower Clock where there will be the official unveiling of a new plaque at 3.30pm.

7pm: Karaoke with Lorraine. Yeppoon RSL Club.

SUNDAY

7pm: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Entry cost: free.

8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Hill St, Emu Park. Hot food, coffee, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, rides, plants, antiques, bric-a-brac, books, health and wellness, and much more. Free entry and plenty of parking. For enquiries, phone 0407 178 011.

9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

1pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. For more information, phone Ken on 0428 792 706.

UPCOMING

Monday, January 20: Vicki Davis Academy of Dance and Performing Arts Studio will host an open day from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at their studio on Alma Lane in Rockhampton.

There will be a meet and greet, you can enquire about dance classes, watch and participate in a class and tour the studio.

Contact 0409 364 148 for more information.

The North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club based at Bauhinia House, on the corner of Berserker and High Sts in North Rockhampton will recommence their activities on Monday, January 20 with social indoor bowls from 9.30am until noon.

Come and join in the fun and friendship.

On Tuesday, January 21 the club hosts the game of hoy for young and old commencing from 9.30am until noon.

Both of these activities are at low cost and includes the games as well as morning tea.

On Friday, January 24, the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club will host their annual Australia Day Celebrations with morning tea, great entertainment by Country Jewels and a two course lunch commencing from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

There will be games including throw the thong competition and prizes for the best dressed female and male.

Cost is $7 per person and carers are free. For bookings and enquiries please phone the club on 4928 2320 by Wednesday, January 22.